The Berry Monster Turns Curiosity Into Science Through Rhyme And Discovery

Have You Seen The Berry Monster?

Jane Carlson-Pickering’s Engaging Picture Book Invites Children To Think Like Scientists While Solving A Delicious Mystery

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Jane Carlson-Pickering brings together poetry, curiosity, and scientific thinking in her hardcover children’s book, The Berry Monster: A Science Inquiry Poem for Children. With lively rhymes and colorful illustrations by Abby Ellis, the book transforms a simple mystery into an engaging lesson on observation, reasoning, and the joy of discovery.

The story follows two young children who are puzzled by a curious problem: their blueberries keep disappearing. Rather than accepting the mystery at face value, the children begin to ask questions, make observations, and test ideas. Through this playful investigation, they learn that solving problems requires careful thinking and an openness to evidence. What starts as a whimsical puzzle becomes an accessible introduction to inductive reasoning and scientific inquiry.

Carlson-Pickering designed The Berry Monster to show children that science is not confined to laboratories or textbooks. By observing the world around them and asking thoughtful questions, children naturally engage in the same processes scientists use every day. The book reinforces this idea in a way that builds confidence, encouraging young readers to trust their curiosity and reasoning skills.

The rhyming format keeps the story light and engaging, while the illustrations bring warmth and humor to each page. Abby Ellis’s artwork visually guides readers through the investigation, helping them connect cause and effect as the mystery unfolds. Together, the words and images create an inviting reading experience that subtly introduces foundational STEM concepts.

Beyond the story itself, The Berry Monster offers adults an opportunity to extend learning. Carlson-Pickering hopes parents, grandparents, and educators will use the book as a starting point for discussions about animals and their habitats, local environments, and food chains. By framing these ideas within a fun narrative, science becomes approachable and exciting rather than intimidating.

Ideal for classrooms, bedtime reading, and shared learning moments, the book supports early STEM education through storytelling. It encourages children to see themselves as capable thinkers and problem-solvers while fostering a lifelong love of learning.

The book is now available. Readers can purchase The Berry Monster: A Science Inquiry Poem for Children through major retailers, including Barnes & Noble:

https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/the-berry-monster-jane-carlson-pickering/1148821799?ean=9798349511103

and Bookshop.org: https://bookshop.org/p/books/the-berry-monster-a-science-inquiry-poem-for-children-jane-carlson-pickering/c1bb69c94f093d63?ean=9798349511103&next=t

For more information about the book, classroom resources, and the author, visit: https://theberrymonster.com

For interviews, review copies, or media inquiries, please contact:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.