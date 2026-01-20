PKD-Free Alliance Marks One Year Since Rebrand and Expanded Focus on IVF and Genetic Testing Grants

PKD-Free Alliance PKD-Free Growth Richard Kellner Founder PKD-Free

Alliance Received More Than 90 Grant Applications in ‘25

The prior 12 months show what can be achieved when a small team is focused on building awareness, providing access, and offering funds to support families” — Richard Kellner, Founder of the PKD-Free Alliance.

WESTBURY, NY, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PKD-Free Alliance, a nonprofit organization dedicated to preventing Polycystic Kidney Disease (PKD) from passing to future generations, is marking one year following an organizational rebrand. During the past year, the Alliance refined its mission by prioritizing grant funding for in vitro fertilization (IVF) alongside preimplantation genetic testing (PGT-M) to help impacted families achieve their dream of having future generations born without PKD.Since the rebrand from PKD Outreach Foundation to PKD-Free Alliance on January 21, 2025, the organization has delivered measurable results for patients and families facing this inherited condition. Throughout 2025, the nonprofit received 94 applications for PGT-M and IVF support and connected with well over 100 families, providing critical educational guidance. Since the launch of the PKD-Free Babies grant program in July 2023, close to $500K in funding has been awarded and 22 babies have been welcomed into the world.An overview of the Alliance’s efforts in the past 12 months is documented in their newly released “ 2025 Impact Report ,” which highlights key growth metrics and accomplishments. Major 2025 milestones include the hiring of a full-time leadership position, surpassing 200 grant applications to date, and the launch of a PKD Specialty Clinic in conjunction with University of Utah Health.“The prior 12 months show what can be achieved when a small team is focused on building awareness, providing access, and offering funds to support families,” said PKD-Free Alliance Founder Richard Kellner. “Our team established meaningful connections with patients and providers, expanded outreach, and helped parents achieve their dreams of having healthy children free of the burden of PKD. Despite significant progress, there is more that we need to do for families that are making the sacrifices necessary to spare their future generations from this disease and we look forward to continuing our positive momentum into 2026 and beyond.”Polycystic Kidney Disease affects over 600,000 individuals nationwide and remains a leading contributor to kidney failure. While one FDA-approved treatment exists to assist patients slow the progression of the disease, there is currently no cure. Parents carrying the condition face a 50 percent likelihood of transmission to children in the dominant form of the disease, resulting in approximately 5,000-9,000 newborns diagnosed annually, or roughly one out of every 600 to 1,000 live births.PKD-Free Alliance forges important relationships with nephrology clinics, fertility centers, genetic testing providers, and other patient advocacy organizations nationwide to expand education about and access to assisted reproductive technologies that prevent PKD inheritance. Its primary focus is providing grant assistance to families in need, along with education, guidance, and peer connection. In 2026, the organization is committed to strengthening its educational outreach and collaboration with medical providers to ensure PKD families are best informed about effective options to prevent disease transmission.PKD-Free Alliance is also contributing to long-term reductions in health care costs for patients, and by default, their health insurance providers. Each child born free of the disease avoids the need for life-long medical treatment, such as years of dialysis, kidney transplant(s) maintenance, and ongoing specialty care. These outcomes translate into millions of dollars saved by government or commercial insurance over time, with annual savings increasing as more families are supported and additional PKD-free children are born. Each PKD-free birth also reduces burden on the National Waiting list, where over 94,000 individuals are awaiting a life-saving kidney transplant.To read the 2025 Impact Report and for additional information, visit www.pkdfree.org ###About PKD-Free AlliancePKD Free Babies Alliance, Ltd. (PKD-Free Alliance) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to ending Polycystic Kidney Disease (PKD) by using proven approaches to prevent it from being passed down to future generations. The Alliance provides qualified PKD-impacted families with grants ranging from $3,000 - $9,000 for Preimplantation Genetic Testing (PGT-M) and In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) treatments. The organization was started by Richard Kellner in 2022 in memory of his late wife who had PKD. More than 40 medical centers, fertility clinics, genetic companies, and advocacy organizations have aligned themselves with the Alliance’s mission to enhance generational health. For more information about the organization, its educational resources, and grant program, visit www.pkdfree.org

