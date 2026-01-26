KwickPOS Partners with DAVO by Avalara to Automate Sales Tax Management for Businesses of All Sizes

This integration will allow our customers to focus on running their businesses while ensuring they meet their tax obligations.” — Ming Ye

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KwickPOS, a hybrid point-of-sale solution, is excited to announce its partnership with DAVO by Avalara, a leading provider of automated sales tax management solutions. This collaboration aims to simplify tax compliance for restaurants, retail stores, and beauty salons in the U.S.

With this integration, Kwick users can leverage DAVO’s seamless tax automation technology to set aside and remit sales tax on their behalf, eliminating the burden of manual tax filing and reducing the risk of late payments or penalties. By automatically collecting sales tax daily and filing it on time, DAVO ensures business owners remain compliant with state and local tax authorities.

"We are thrilled to partner with DAVO to provide businesses a streamlined solution for managing sales tax," said Ming Ye, CEO of KwickPOS.

DAVO simplifies tax compliance for small and mid-sized businesses by seamlessly integrating with POS systems to automate the entire sales tax process. The partnership with KwickPOS further enhances the efficiency of tax management, helping hospitality businesses save time and mitigate financial risks.

"We are excited to bring our automated tax management solution to KwickPOS users," said Chris Chan, Head of Marketing of DAVO by Avalara. "By reducing the hassle of tax compliance, we empower business owners to focus on what they do best, serving their customers and the continual growth of their business."

The integration between KwickPOS and DAVO by Avalara is now available for $57.99/month per location, offering a solution to make sales tax less taxing.

For more information about the integration, visit DAVO by Avalara.

About KwickPOS

KwickPOS is a modern, hybrid point-of-sale solution that combines the reliability of local systems with the power of the cloud. Built for restaurants, retail, hospitality, and franchises, KwickPOS offers robust tools for order management, reporting, and inventory management. We empower business owners to operate efficiently, reach their full potential, and live a better life. Learn more at kwickpos.com. Follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram to stay up to date with us.

About Avalara

Avalara is the agentic tax and compliance leader. For more than two decades, Avalara has developed one of the most expansive libraries of tax content and integrations in the industry, supporting over 43,000 businesses and government entities across more than 75 countries. DAVO by Avalara is a leading sales tax automation solution that simplifies tax compliance for small and mid-sized businesses. By automatically setting aside and remitting sales tax, DAVO ensures businesses stay compliant while eliminating the hassle of manual tax filing. Learn more at davosalestax.com

