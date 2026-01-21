Data Driven Marketing: Google Ads Insights and AI Innovation with Charlie Render on Game Changer’s Collective Podcast

You have to track it to improve it” — Charlie Render

ORLANDA, FL, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Data and marketing strategist Charlie Render joins Game Changer’s Collective Podcast to break down what most businesses miss about digital marketing: if you are not tracking, you are guessing. In a wide-ranging conversation with host Cassi Manner, Render explains how businesses can use Google Ads, conversion tracking, keyword intent, and landing page optimization to turn marketing into measurable revenue.Render is the founder and managing partner of Render Analytics , a data-driven consultancy based in Orlando that helps organizations grow through analytics, PPC and Google Ads management, and performance-focused strategy. Known for connecting marketing performance to real business outcomes, Render emphasizes that successful campaigns require technical setup, intentional targeting, and ongoing optimization, not set-it-and-forget-it spend.“You have to track it to improve it,” said Render.Episode HighlightsIn the episode, Render covers practical, high-impact areas that directly influence ROI, including:- How the pay-per-click model works and what businesses should optimize for beyond clicks- Why keyword strategy should prioritize intent over volume in most cases- The outsized impact landing page quality has on conversion rates- The importance of properly configured conversion tracking and user behavior analytics- How Google Business Profiles influence visibility in local search and support paid campaigns- Why ongoing campaign management matters, especially as search terms and algorithms evolveIntroducing ApplyGenie : AI for Job ApplicationsRender also discusses ApplyGenie, an AI-powered platform designed to streamline the job application process by aggregating listings, scoring opportunities, and accelerating application workflows. ApplyGenie helps reduce the friction that often makes applying feel like a second full-time job.The episode featuring Charlie Render is available now on Game Changer’s Collective Podcast on major listening platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and YouTube.About Render Analytics:Render Analytics helps businesses, organizations, and nonprofits leverage data to improve operations, increase revenue, and make smarter decisions across marketing and internal performance. Through a data-driven approach, they support clients ranging from large enterprises to local businesses, translating analytics into actionable strategy.Learn more at: https://www.renderanalytics.net/ About ApplyGenie:ApplyGenie is an AI tool designed to streamline the job application process by helping users identify strong-fit roles and automate time-consuming application steps.Learn more at https://applygenie.ai/

