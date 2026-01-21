Force One Capital is Retained to Provide Go-To Market & Advisory Support to TaxSoft.ai

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Force One Capital Inc. ("Force One") is excited to announce it entered a strategic agreement with TaxSoft.ai to provide Go-to market, and corporate advisory services in support of TaxSoft.ai upcoming financial and sales offering.Taxsoft.ai is re-inventing tax filing through ai and has built a smarter, simpler way to file your taxes. TaxSoft is an AI-powered platform that allows users to complete a full tax return in under 10 minutes. Accessible on desktop and mobile, users can upload or snap a photo of their tax documents - including T4s and receipts - and our intelligent system automatically extracts, verifies, and populates the required forms. The result is a fast, accurate, and user-friendly experience designed for everyone - from students to self-employed professionals.The software development has commenced with a USA launch strategy to extend the platform to prepare, validate and electronically file US federal and state individual tax returns. The platform will integrate with IRS Modernized e-File (MeF) systems. This work is being carried on by MobiliThink Solutions Inc. Who is the same development team who created “My Account” pages with the CRA (Canada Revenue Agency) and is set to be completed by Mid-May 2026. In parallel, TaxSoft.ai is also 50% completed on a Canadian version of its platform that will be completed at some time in 2026. TaxSoft has filed several patents in the USA and Canada with propriety mechanics built into the platform.Under the agreement, Force One will be the exclusive business advisor for TaxSoft as the company positions itself to launch and scale internationally. Advisory services include the development of a; Marketing and Sales strategy, licencing partnerships, capital markets roadmap, transactional due diligence, and investor relations enquiries.Anthony Rossi, President & CEO, Force One Capital stated:"TaxSoft.ai has a tremendous value proposition - a proprietary technology platform that will absolutely change the way people file there taxes remotely. From the individual user to the seasoned accounting firms, everyone is looking for a way to process these tedious reports all over the world. We are confident that TaxSoft will be a catalyst in the evolving challenges in tax filing and tax advisory. The users of this technology (middle class to seasoned accounting practices) will realize quickly that TaxSoft is simply a better mouse trap for these tedious activities. Force one is excited to be a part of the executive team as we bring this valuable solution to market."Vince Misale, President added:"This is an exciting time for TaxSoft. We have spent years understanding the technology landscape of the problem we are trying to solve. We are now developing an intelligent platform that is device agnostic and integrates with both the CRA and the IRS mechanisms. Our business will also be able to capture; demographic, behavioural and consumer data like never before. All this will be a welcomed solution with proprietary technology in fintech for the world to see.TaxSoft ai and Force One Capital have completed transactional due-diligence and has raised funds to execute it’s strategy. The company is currently in search of an Executive Vice President to manage and execute leadership duties and have some high quality candidates being considered. The executive team will be engaging with strategic investors to share it’s story alongside of accounting shops as part of the companies business plan to: licence its software to CPA's in order to pilot the technology in by Months end.About Force One Capital:Force One Capital is a capital advisory firm and investment fund, providing strategic investments, support and strategy around investor relations and Go-to market positioning for SMB’s. With holdings in – health and wellness, biotech, fintech, A.i., cannabis and real estate - its portfolio is well diversified. Force One also has a sister company; Force One Marketing, whom has been building creative marketing campaigns since 2009. After working with major brands like American Express, MLSE, Telus and many others it is positioned as a leader in strategic marketing and brand development in Canada.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.