Mamazing Launches The Air Lux Bassinet — A From-Birth Bassinet Stroller Designed For Newborn Life On The Go

Built for hospital-to-home transitions, sleeping newborns during outings, and everyday mobility with a newborn

We designed the Air Lux Bassinet to remove unnecessary steps and extra products, so parents can move through those early days with less friction and more confidence.” — Albert Wang, Co-Founder and CEO of Mamazing

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For Immediate Release: Mamazing, the modern parenting brand focused on simplifying life with a newborn, announced the availability of the Air Lux Bassinet, a fully integrated, from-birth travel solution designed to support families from their first days home through everyday life on the go.

Unlike temporary bassinet attachments, the Air Lux Bassinet is built directly into the stroller system and suitable for newborns from day one. It allows parents to leave the hospital and move through early outings without juggling multiple pieces of baby gear, supporting a simpler, more seamless start to life with a newborn.

Built for parents who want flexibility from day one, the Air Lux Bassinet functions as both a safe, comfortable sleep space for newborns and a lightweight stroller that adapts seamlessly to a family’s existing infant car seat. Rather than locking parents into a bundled travel system, Air Lux gives families the freedom to choose what works best for their baby and their lifestyle.

Designed for modern mobility, the Air Lux Bassinet features a universal adapter compatible with most major infant car seat brands, allowing for easy transitions between car and stroller. A lightweight frame and one-handed fold support everyday use, from doctor’s appointments to travel and neighborhood walks.

“The newborn phase already comes with enough complexity,” said Albert Wang, Co-Founder and CEO of Mamazing. “We designed the Air Lux Bassinet to remove unnecessary steps and extra products, so parents can move through those early days with less friction and more confidence.”

Positioned as a registry-ready alternative to purchasing both a separate bassinet and stroller system, the Air Lux Bassinet reflects Mamazing’s focus on thoughtful engineering, portability, and ease of use during the earliest stages of parenthood. Additional features include a reversible seat for parent- or world-facing use, a compact one-hand fold, and premium comfort and safety details designed to support daily use from newborn through toddlerhood.

The Mamazing Air Lux Bassinet is now available in the U.S. through Mamazing.com.

About Mamazing:

Mamazing is a modern parenting brand dedicated to designing thoughtfully engineered baby gear that simplifies life for today’s families. Founded by parents and product innovators, Mamazing creates lightweight strollers, nursery furniture, and newborn essentials that prioritize mobility, comfort, and intuitive design from day one. Visit the brand online at Mamazing.com and follow on social media @MamazingGlobal across all channels.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.