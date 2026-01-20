Auraah Names Yana Kapoor as Brand Ambassador

Auraah New York brand ambassador featured in a portrait reflecting the house’s contemporary design language and global identity.

Auraah names emerging Formula 4 driver Yana Kapoor as brand ambassador, uniting motion, discipline, and the Embrace Your Layers philosophy.

Auraah is not built around objects. It is built around people. Around the inner worlds we move through each day, and the spaces where emotion, memory, and presence meet.” — Deval Singh, CEO, Auraah New York

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Auraah , a New York based sensory house, today announced the appointment of Yana Kapoor as its brand ambassador.Auraah is built on the belief that identity is layered and ever evolving. People move through emotional, mental, and physical states shaped by context, pressure, and purpose. The brand creates products designed to move with those layers rather than define them, offering individuals a more personal and fluid form of expression.Yana Kapoor is an emerging racing talent advancing through the international single-seater ladder. In 2026, she will contest a full Formula 4 season with World Speed Motorsports, a development team recognized for preparing drivers on the path toward Formula 1, while also competing across multiple championships as part of an accelerated development program.Her progression toward F1 Academy readiness is grounded in intensive open-wheel training. Kapoor has completed Formula Renault development with former Formula 1 driver Allen Berg at Laguna Seca, alongside Formula 4 training through Jenson Button’s Radford Racing School. She is currently focused on building race mileage through extensive testing and competition, including participation in the Lucas Oil Racing School Championship Series under the guidance of IndyCar alumnus RC Enerson, in addition to a full season in the Formula Pro USA F4 Championship with World Speed Motorsports.Beyond competition, Kapoor brings an engineer’s mindset to her craft. She approaches racing with intellectual rigor, studying systems, mechanics, and structure alongside physical performance. This balance of discipline, analysis, and presence closely aligns with Auraah’s philosophy.At Auraah, “ Embrace Your Layers ” reflects the belief that individuals are not singular or fixed. Strength is found in movement between discipline and intuition, focus and freedom, ambition and stillness.Kapoor embodies this philosophy in practice. Her journey reflects layers of discipline shaped through years of training, layers of intellect rooted in understanding how systems behave under pressure, and layers of presence required to return to center regardless of outcome or expectation. These dimensions form the foundation of a quiet, forward-looking ambition that mirrors Auraah’s ethos.As brand ambassador, Yana Kapoor will collaborate with Auraah across storytelling, content, and select experiences that explore the relationship between motion, presence, and layered expression.Auraah looks forward to supporting Kapoor as she continues into the next chapter of her racing career.About Auraah New YorkAuraah is a New York based sensory house founded on the belief that identity is layered, fluid, and ever evolving. Through fragrance and future sensory expressions, Auraah creates products designed to move with the individual rather than define them, inviting people to embrace the full spectrum of who they are.For more information, visit: https://auraah.com

