Savannah Boat Show Expands Waterfront Presence in 2026 with In-Water Boats at New IGY Marina

The addition of in-water boats along the Savannah Waterfront is a new feature for the annual Savannah Boat Show set for March 13-15.

Bringing the show onto the water reinforces Savannah’s deep maritime roots while highlighting the Savannah River as a vibrant, working waterfront.” — Jedison Knowles, marina general manager at Savannah Harbor Marina

SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Editor’s Note: Event photos are available at https://savannahboatshow.com/gallery/ SAVANNAH, GA., January 20, 2026 ¬– The Savannah Boat Show will launch this year with an expanded footprint along the Savannah River waterfront showcasing indoor exhibits at the Savannah Convention Center and boat displays on the water for the first time at the newly opened IGY Savannah Harbor Marina , organizers announced today.Attendees of the boat show on March 13-15 can explore dry land exhibits and a stunning in-water boat display at the inner basin and new superyacht docks. The new IGY Marina features state of the art amenities and 100 berths for yachts of all sizes.“Partnering with the Savannah Boat Show allows us to showcase IGY Savannah Harbor Marina as an integral part of the city’s evolving waterfront experience. Bringing the show onto the water reinforces Savannah’s deep maritime roots while highlighting the Savannah River as a vibrant, working waterfront. This collaboration creates a meaningful connection between boating, tourism, and the local community, and further positions Savannah as a growing destination for yachting and marine lifestyle experiences,” said Jedison Knowles, marina general manager at Savannah Harbor Marina.According to Jacqui McGuinness, the show founder and president of JBM & Associates , this year’s boating extravaganza will represent a dream come true. The nautical event is now one of several boat shows at waterfront convention centers around the U.S. offering experiences in and out of the water.“Since the show began 23 years ago, we have always dreamed of a bigger presence on the water. That’s why we’re over the top excited about working with IGY Marina and the opportunities they bring on the water. We look forward to continuing to grow the Savannah Boat Show that attracts thousands of boating enthusiasts from across the region,” said McGuinness.The Savannah Boat Show will take place at both the Savannah Convention Center, 1 International Drive, and IGY Savannah Harbor Marina’s inner basin and river dock with free shuttles for attendees between the two locations. Event hours are 12 to 6 p.m. Friday, March 13, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, March 14, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, March 15. There is paid parking at the Convention Center or attendees can park across the river and ride the Savannah Belles Ferry free to the Savannah Convention Center on Hutchinson Island.In addition to showcasing the latest inventory for those seeking to purchase a boat, there will be plenty of family-friendly activities, live music, and food trucks.Tickets are $12 for adults at the door and $6 for children ages 4 to 12. A two-day pass is available for $15. For details and to purchase discount tickets in advance, visit www.savannahboatshow.com The Savannah Boat Show is produced by JBM & Associates and BMW is associate sponsor. JBM & Associates is also producing other exciting shows in 2026, including the Columbia Boat Show on Feb. 20-22, and Everything Outdoor Fest on Nov. 7-8.# # #

