Bonita Springs, Fla. City Council grants unanimous approval for The Bonita Foundry development

The Bonita Foundry earned unanimous zoning approval from the Bonita Springs (FL) City Council. A row of boutique storefronts at The Bonita Foundry reflects the project’s fresh take on coastal contemporary design. The Bonita Foundry’s main entrance will offer a welcoming, walkable layout framed by streetscapes and tenant signage. Flexible-use spaces at The Bonita Foundry will feature clean architectural lines and modern facades ideal for creative studios, showrooms and/or business operations.

Bonita Springs (Fla.) City Council gives unanimous approval to The Bonita Foundry, advancing the mixed-use development with strong community support.

The community and city leadership provided thoughtful input from the beginning and we’re grateful for the confidence they’ve placed in the project.” — Conor McBroom, president and founder of Forager Real Estate Partners

BONITA SPRINGS, FL, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Bonita Foundry has received unanimous zoning approval from the Bonita Springs (Fla.) City Council, marking a significant milestone for the commercial mixed-use development and signaling broad support from both city leadership and the community. Unanimous approvals for projects of this scale are uncommon, underscoring the strong confidence placed in the project’s design, concept and long-term contribution to the area.The approval covers the full scope of The Bonita Foundry, including its site plan, architectural design and planned mix of street-facing retail, flex-industrial and private storage uses. Among the most anticipated components of the project is its car condominium offering, The Paddock, which has generated early interest from buyers seeking secure, purpose-built space for vehicle storage and related uses.Community input played a meaningful role throughout the approval process, helping shape a project that aligns with local priorities while supporting Bonita Springs’ continued growth. The property is located within an X flood zone and will be constructed above FEMA flood standards, providing an added level of confidence for future owners.“This approval reflects collaborative effort behind The Bonita Foundry,” said Conor McBroom, president and founder of Forager Real Estate Partners . “The community and city leadership provided thoughtful input from the beginning and we’re grateful for the confidence they’ve placed in the project. We are excited to move forward and to deliver a development that meaningfully contributes to Bonita Springs’ continued growth.”With approval secured, The Bonita Foundry will move into the next phase of development, including site preparation activities. Pre-sales and reservations are currently underway, with initial momentum already established.To encourage commitments during the pre-construction phase, a limited-time builder incentive is being offered on select car condominium purchases.Pre-leasing and pre-sale opportunities at The Bonita Foundry are now open and reservations are being accepted. For additional details, contact Kyle Campins at 239-289-0973 or kyle@bonitafoundry.com.About The Bonita FoundryThe Bonita Foundry is a new 170,000-square-foot, class ‘A’ flex-commercial campus in Bonita Springs, Florida, developed by Forager Real Estate Partners. Situated on 10 acres at 25411 Old 41 Road, the project offers a modern mix of customizable commercial, industrial, retail and recreational space designed to meet growing demand in Southwest Florida’s tightening market. The campus also includes The Paddock at The Bonita Foundry, a purpose-built luxury storage condominium facility featuring 37 customizable, storm-rated units available for purchase. Located between Naples and Fort Myers, The Bonita Foundry delivers high-quality, long-term space solutions for a wide range of businesses, entrepreneurs and recreational users. Pre-leasing and pre-sale opportunities are now available. For details, visit bonitafoundry.com or contact Kyle Campins at 239-289-0973 or kyle@bonitafoundry.com.###

