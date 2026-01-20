Fenix Lighting Launches RENEGADE. A New Line of Purpose-Built, High-Performance Lights.

Fenix RENEGADE Lights Fenix HM55R RENEGADE Fenix LD30 RENEGADE

This new line of Fenix lights is designed for users who demand reliability, intuitive operation, and uncompromising performance from their gear.

LITTLETON, CO, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fenix Lighting has announced the launch of RENEGADE , a new line of high-performance lights designed for users who demand reliability, intuitive operation, and uncompromising performance from their gear.Every RENEGADE light is shaped by real user feedback and practical use cases, with every decision guided by performance and purpose. From feature selection to output, beam quality, runtime, and durability, RENEGADE is engineered to deliver dependable power and intuitive operation without distraction or excess. Built with the same premium materials and rigorous testing standards that define the Fenix name, these lights are designed to hold up over time, in real conditions, and in the moments when reliability matters most. LD30 RENEGADE EDC Flashlight - Available NowThe LD30 RENEGADE is a pocket-sized everyday carry flashlight built to do it all. Delivering up to 1800 lumens with Instant Turbo, it combines serious brightness with intuitive operation. User-requested features like manual lockout, a two-way body clip, and tail-standing capability make it a dependable choice for daily use. HM55R RENEGADE Headlamp - Available NowCompact and built to endure, the HM55R RENEGADE offers spotlight, floodlight, and an extra-bright red light in a streamlined design. With a maximum output of 1200 lumens and runtimes up to 120 hours, it delivers versatility and endurance without unnecessary complexity.LD31 RENEGADE - Coming SoonAdditional models will expand the RENEGADE lineup, continuing the focus on purpose-built performance.The RENEGADE line is now available at fenixlighting.com.About Fenix LightingFenix Lighting is the official US distributor of Fenix products. Fenix has earned its reputation for manufacturing some of the best high-performance lights on the market through its proven track record of innovative design and a focus on durable construction. While flashlights are their core product, Fenix’s headlamps, lanterns, and bike lights are also highly rated and well-constructed. With regular improvements to existing lights and a steady stream of new products, expect only the most high-performing, user-friendly, and brightest lights from Fenix Lighting.

