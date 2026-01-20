Scoop Soldiers Expands to Des Moines, Bringing Reliable Pet Waste Removal to Busy Households

Scoop Soldiers brings professional pet waste removal to Des Moines, giving homeowners and property managers cleaner yards and more free time.

DES MOINES, IA, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Scoop Soldiers, a national pet waste removal company, has officially launched service in Des Moines, offering homeowners, pet owners, and property managers a practical way to keep outdoor spaces clean and usable year-round.As Des Moines grows with more dog-friendly neighborhoods and shared residential spaces, demand for reliable outdoor maintenance has risen. Scoop Soldiers enters the market with a service model built for simplicity, dependability, and transparency. Customers can schedule service online, choose a frequency that fits their lifestyle, and get clear communication before and after each visit.Scoop Soldiers provides weekly, bi-weekly, and one-time cleanups for residential yards, rental properties, and managed communities. The company focuses exclusively on pet waste removal, allowing teams to operate efficiently while maintaining high standards of service. Each visit is performed by trained technicians who arrive on schedule and leave outdoor areas noticeably cleaner.“Our goal in Des Moines is to give people back their time,” said Michayla Sims, Chief Operations Officer, of Scoop Soldiers. “Pet ownership should be enjoyable, not stressful. By handling the cleanup consistently and professionally, we help families actually use their yards again.”For homeowners, the service reduces health concerns and eliminates the need to track cleanup schedules. Property managers benefit from predictable maintenance and improved curb appeal across shared spaces. One-time cleanups are also available for seasonal resets, move-ins, or special events.Scoop Soldiers’ approach emphasizes transparency and ease. Customers can reach someone 24 hours a day, receive notifications when service is completed, and rely on consistent results. Billing occurs after service with no hidden fees, no long-term contracts, and a 100% satisfaction guarantee backing every visit. This structure has helped the brand grow nationally while maintaining a local service feel in each market. ￼About Scoop SoldiersFounded in 2010 by entrepreneurs with roots in lawn and landscaping services, Scoop Soldiers started from humble beginnings in McKinney, Texas. The company was built on the idea that dog owners shouldn’t have to spend their free time cleaning up after their pets and that a specialized service could improve yard enjoyment, community health, and quality of life for pet-friendly households. With franchising launched in 2019, Scoop Soldiers now operates in over 100 territories across 16 states, serving residential and commercial clients nationwide. ￼Scoop Soldiers’ mission is clear: take the stink out of pet ownership. The team sees itself as “troops behind the scoops,” committed to freeing pet owners from the chore of pet waste cleanup so they can focus on the joy of spending time with their families and pets. Core values include transparency, future-focused service, and an ownership mindset, ensuring every yard is treated with respect and professionalism. ￼Beyond service, Scoop Soldiers engages with communities through partnerships and initiatives that reflect its commitment to pets, people, and the environment. The company uses eco-conscious disposal methods and supports organizations like Valor Service Dogs to make an impact beyond the backyard. ￼Dog owners and property owners interested in professional pet waste removal in Des Moines, Iowa can learn more or schedule service at https://www.scoopsoldiers.com/locations/des-moines

