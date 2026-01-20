Golf Digest recognizes Vineyards Country Club’s North Course among nation’s best transformations

An aerial view of Vineyards Country Club’s renovated North Course, recently recognized by Golf Digest in the Best Transformation category, the only course in Southwest Florida to earn the distinction. An aerial view of Vineyards Country Club’s renovated North Course, recently recognized by Golf Digest in the Best Transformation category, the only course in Southwest Florida to earn the distinction. An aerial view of Vineyards Country Club’s renovated North Course, recently recognized by Golf Digest in the Best Transformation category, the only course in Southwest Florida to earn the distinction. Billy Huskins, CGCS, Director of Agronomy, Vineyards Country Club Vineyards Country Club, Naples, Florida

Vineyards Country Club’s North Course earns Golf Digest Best Transformation honors, Southwest Florida’s only course recognized among the nation’s top redesigns.

From the beginning, our vision has been to invest thoughtfully, innovate responsibly and continually improve the experience we offer our members.” — Michael Procacci Jr., co-owner, Vineyards Country Club

NAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vineyards Country Club’s newly renovated North Course has earned national recognition from Golf Digest, highlighting the course as one of the country’s most significant recent redesigns.Golf Digest editors evaluated more than 350 renovated courses nationwide, narrowing the field to fewer than 50 courses recognized for Best Transformation, an honor reserved for projects that go beyond traditional renovations to deliver a new architectural identity and playing experience. Vineyards Country Club’s North Course is the only course in Southwest Florida to earn the distinction, joining just two others statewide in Orlando and Tallahassee.The honor follows the completion of a complete redesign of the championship 18-hole North Course. Renovations began in March 2024 and concluded in December, marking the second major course transformation at Vineyards Country Club in as many years, following the South Course renovation completed in December 2023.“This recognition supports our belief that great clubs never stand still,” said Michael Procacci Jr., co-owner of Vineyards Country Club. “From the beginning, our vision has been to invest thoughtfully, innovate responsibly and continually improve the experience we offer our members. The North Course transformation represents our legacy commitment to creating premier amenities that honor the game, respect the land and serve our membership for generations to come.”Guided by Vineyards Country Club’s Director of Agronomy, Billy Huskins, CGCS, the renovation focused on enhancing playability, agronomic performance and sustainability while preserving the spirit of the original design. Improvements included expanded yardage from the professional tees, newly contoured fairways, larger greens and the integration of natural design elements such as stone cap walls, wood bridges and native South Florida landscaping.The course was fully re-turfed with Bimini Bermudagrass on tees, fairways and roughs, paired with TifEagle greens. Bunkers were rebuilt using Par Angle White sand, and a new Toro irrigation system and advanced drainage infrastructure were installed to improve water efficiency and long-term durability. The drainage system was approved by Collier County and designed to enhance stormwater management for both the club and surrounding areas.Environmental considerations were central to the project, with reduced maintained turf areas and lower water and chemical inputs supporting the club’s sustainability goals. The redesigned course delivers an “Old Florida” aesthetic with native palms, oaks and ground plantings, complementing the South Course while offering a distinct playing experience.The Golf Digest recognition builds on earlier national acclaim. In July 2024, Golf Inc. magazine named the North Course among the nation’s best renovated courses, also the only course in Southwest Florida (public or private) to earn that distinction.About Vineyards Country ClubVineyards Country Club is a private, non-equity golf and country club in Naples, Florida, welcoming both residents and non-residents for more than 30 years. Family-owned since its founding in 1988 by Michael J. Procacci and Joseph Procacci, the award-winning Club has been thoughtfully enhanced through three major renovations, all completed without member assessments. Members enjoy 36 holes of award-winning golf courses; a 15,000-square-foot Wellness Center & Spa with advanced fitness equipment, exclusive spa and medspa services, a premier Racquet Center featuring tennis, pickleball, and bocce; multiple dining venues ranging from casual to elevated dining; expansive event facilities; and one of Naples’ most active and engaging club social calendars. For membership or residential information, visit vineyardscountryclubnaples.com or call 239-353-1500.

See Why Our North Course Is Turning Heads – Watch Now!

