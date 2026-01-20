TravelStore Announces Key Leadership Appointments to Accelerate Growth and Market Expansion

The Nation's Premier, Award-Winning, Employee Owned Travel Agency Winner of Multiple Best Places to Work Awards, including 2025 TravelStore's Los Angeles Headquarters

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TravelStore has announced several leadership appointments that strengthen company-wide operations and support its multi-year strategy focused on sales growth, expanded advisor resources, and continued development of its independent contractor/affiliate network.For independent contractors/affiliates, these appointments translate into a stronger platform designed to help advisors grow their businesses while maintaining their independence.AppointmentsEffective January 14, 2026, Patricia Thorington joined as General Manager of TravelStore’s Headquarters office in Brentwood, California. Patricia brings with her 30+ years of industry experience and regional expertise as Vice President of ASTA’s Southern California Chapter.Within TravelStore’s Leisure division, Tracy Anderson has been promoted to Director, Leisure, where she will oversee leisure operations company-wide and continue leveraging her extensive luxury travel experience.To support growth in TravelStore’s group and incentive travel market, Tanya Bryant has been promoted to Director, Groups, expanding her leadership of the department as TravelStore scales it’s group travel business.Together, these promotions reflect TravelStore’s commitment to strengthening vacation planning, group travel, and enhancing operational support as the company continues to expand. These changes ensure both employees and independent contractors/affiliates benefit from dedicated leisure and group expertise, improved workflows, and deeper vendor relationships—without sacrificing the personalized approach that defines their businesses.In addition, Doris Reiss has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer, reflecting her expanded leadership role in operational efficiency, advisor support, and cross-department alignment.“Our focus is clear: build sales, streamline operations, and welcome more independent advisors into the TravelStore family,” said COO Doris Reiss, “By aligning structure with strategy, we’ll create capacity for growth—especially in groups and leisure—while preserving the personalized service TravelStore is known for.”Advancing a Growth StrategyTravelStore continues to expand its vacation and group business through organic sales growth, new technologies such as AI, operational improvements, while actively welcoming additional independent contractor/affiliate travel advisors who share our commitment to high-touch service and expertise.“These leadership moves are deliberate steps in our broader plan to grow revenue and scale how we serve clients,” said Brian Crawford, President & CEO. “We are investing in leaders who strengthen operations while expanding our network of independent contractors/affiliates and adding new talent. Looking ahead, we will continue to explore strategic opportunities for expansion, including the potential addition of physical office locations to further support our growing advisor and client community, all in the name of service and sustainable growth.”About TravelStoreTravelStore is an employee-owned travel management company that recently celebrated its 50th anniversary. Headquartered in Los Angeles with several branch locations throughout California, specializing in both business travel management and leisure travel services, TravelStore is a BCD Travel Affiliate, offering a full array of business travel management services with a focus on customer service, including dedicated account management, advanced technology solutions, automated quality control, custom reporting, and exclusive negotiated rate programs. TravelStore is also a member of Signature Travel Network and specializes in luxury cruises, tours, and custom vacation packages . For more information, visit TravelStore.com.

