SUSIE LANGER SELECTED AS TOP DESIGN CONSULTANT OF THE YEAR BY IAOTP

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), a leading global professional organization known for its prestigious annual awards gala and exclusive vetting process, recently selected Susie Langer for Top Design Consultant of the Year 2026 for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements.With more than two decades of industry experience, Susie Langer has proven herself an expert in interior design and lifestyle consulting. As a dynamic, results-driven leader, Susie currently serves as President of Susie Langer Style Consultant Inc., overseeing high-end residential and commercial design projects and driving creative direction and client-focused design strategies.Current and previous roles include President, Style Consultant, Interior Designer, Commercial Design Specialist, Residential Design Specialist, and Advisory Board Membe. Through these positions, Susie has demonstrated exceptional leadership, strong business acumen, and a deep commitment to delivering refined, timeless environments tailored to each client.Susie’s areas of expertise include, but are not limited to, interior design, lifestyle branding, fashion, high-rise residential design, commercial office design, client consultation, and strategic project development. Known for clarity of vision, decisive leadership, discretion, and the ability to translate client needs into sophisticated living environments, Susie continues to build trust and deliver measurable results across every project.Before embarking on her professional career, Susie completed a Juris Doctor from New York Law School and a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from Boston University, providing a strong foundation in business strategy, negotiation, and leadership.Throughout her illustrious career, Susie Langer has received numerous awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. This year, Susie Langer will be considered for Empowered Woman of the Year and inclusion in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. In December 2026, she will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the iconic Plaza Hotel in New York City for her selection as Top Design Consultant of the Year.Alongside her successful career, Susie remains committed to professional collaboration and creative development. She has served on an advisory board for a well-known public figure to help create and launch a lifestyle brand, including working with investment banks in preparation for startup funding, reflecting her passion for meaningful projects and long-term impact.Looking back, Susie attributes her success to her perseverance, work ethic, and mentors along the way. When not working, she enjoys golf, yoga, skiing, horseback riding, writing, and photography. In the future, she hopes to inspire others to pursue careers in this field.For more information, please visit: linkedin.com/in/susie-langer-92135a3a About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that selects the world's most distinguished and accomplished professionals across a wide range of industries. These elite professionals are provided opportunities to collaborate, share insights, serve as keynote speakers, and inspire others within their fields. Membership is not open to the general public. Candidates must be personally invited by the President or nominated by an esteemed honorary member following a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have recognized and credentialed thousands of top-tier professionals worldwide, helping them strengthen their personal brands and expand their influence. The organization prides itself on being a one-of-a-kind boutique network that handpicks only the most exceptional individuals and brings them together on a premier platform designed to foster meaningful connections and professional growth. IAOTP remains one of the most elite and highly respected professional recognition organizations in the world.For more information on IAOTP, please visit: www.iaotp.com

