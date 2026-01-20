Marineland St. Augustine Welcomes Visitors Under New Ownership in 2026

Guests enjoy a guided dolphin interaction at Marineland Dolphin Adventure—part of the Swim with Dolphins St Augustine experiences.

New management emphasizes education, accessibility, and value—easy day trip from Orlando, Jacksonville, and Daytona

Planning Spring Break? Swim with Dolphins St Augustine offers deep-water swims, shallow encounters, and meet-and-greets—book early for the best times.” — John “The Dolphin Expert” McNamara, Dolphin World

Dolphin World announces a visitor campaign celebrating Marineland Dolphin Adventure's new era under preservation-minded ownership and the return of longtime leader Felicia Cook as General Manager. The historic oceanarium—ideal for families planning to Swim with Dolphins St Augustine —is gearing up for a busy Spring Break and summer with three signature dolphin experiences, expanded education touchpoints, and beach-day perks like free parking and immediate public beach access.In a new on-site interview filmed at Marineland, Dolphin World's John "The Dolphin Expert" McNamara stood with veteran education leader Tom Sackmaster to reflect on how the park remained open for families and school groups after a closely watched bankruptcy process. "The park has been through a couple of different sales. The last one was really the miracle that John was referring to," Sackmaster said (3:29). He added, "We also had a fundraiser on GoFundMe which brought up over $1.5 million. That showed the community involvement and support," (4:37). (Source: Dolphin World video interview.)Under the new ownership structure, the leadership team includes Felicia Cook, who returns to helm day-to-day operations and guest experience. Speaking about welcoming visitors back, Cook told First Coast News, "I just can't wait for people to come and be a part of the old, but new Marineland."Three ways to meet dolphins in 2026 Dolphin Swim (Deep Water) : For confident swimmers seeking maximum interaction—guided time in deeper water with trained behaviors and interpretive learning. Dolphin Encounter (Shallow Water) : Family-friendly, waist-deep interactions with trainer Q&A and memorable photo moments.• Dolphin Meet & Greet (Poolside/Dry): Accessible introductions to dolphins and trainers—ideal for younger children, grandparents, or guests who prefer to stay dry.Cook and the team have highlighted a renewed emphasis on research and education for the public, schools, and learning institutions—an approach aligned with Marineland's legacy. In holiday-season remarks covered by local media, Cook acknowledged the difficult months leading up to the transition and praised employees' commitment to animal care: "It was not an easy time, pretty grim… This is their life, and we love these animals. There's nothing any of us wouldn't do for them."Beach-day perks and easy planningMarineland's oceanfront setting makes trip-planning simple: free on-site parking, a short walk to the public beach, and a relaxed coastal pace that pairs naturally with a morning or afternoon dolphin program. Updated drive times: ~30 minutes from Historic St. Augustine City, ~1 hour from Jacksonville, ~1 hour from Daytona Beach, and ~1 hour 45 minutes–2+ hours from Orlando, depending on traffic.Pro tip: Book early. With Spring Break and summer demand rising, popular time slots—especially the Deep Water Swim—can sell out.Video-only savings (10% off)Travelers can unlock a 10% discount by watching John's video and using the code displayed on youtube:About Dolphin WorldDolphin World is a long-standing resource for families planning marine-life encounters across Florida, Hawaii, the Caribbean, and Mexico. Founded by John "The Dolphin Expert" McNamara, Dolphin World emphasizes program matching, guest readiness, and education-forward experiences that create lifelong ocean stewards. Learn more at DolphinWorld.com.Media ContactDolphin WorldAttn: John "The Dolphin Expert" McNamaraPhone: 800-667-5524Email: info@dolphinworld.orgWebsite: https://dolphinworld.com

Swim with Dolphins St Augustine: What’s New at Marineland Under Fresh Leadership

