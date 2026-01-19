Saskatchewan Animal Enforcement Agency to Take Over Animal Welfare Services

CANADA, January 19 - Released on January 19, 2026

Today, Agriculture Minister David Marit announced that the Saskatchewan Animal Enforcement Agency (SAEA) will become the new animal welfare enforcement agency in Saskatchewan as of April 1, 2026. This decision is part of the government's continued commitment to the safety and welfare of all animals in the province.

"Our government's new partnership with the Saskatchewan Animal Enforcement Agency continues to ensure animal welfare enforcement in our province," Marit said. "Together, we are looking to the future of animal protection that continues to deliver effective and compassionate enforcement for Saskatchewan residents and their animals."

Following the decision of Animal Protection Services of Saskatchewan to discontinue its operations effective March 31, 2026, the Ministry of Agriculture opened a public competition for a new service provider. The SAEA was the successful organization with long-term operational plans that meet the ministry's expectations for enforcement of The Animal Protection Act. The SAEA will provide animal enforcement services for Saskatchewan, excluding the City of Regina where the Regina Humane Society provides services.

"The Saskatchewan Animal Enforcement Agency looks forward to working with the Ministry of Agriculture as well as other external stakeholders in the province," Board Chair Chief Russ Austin said. "The SAEA was created with the focus of delivering education and enforcement services with integrity, professionalism and transparency in all that we do."

The Government of Saskatchewan is committed to the safety and welfare of all animals in the province. This is why the Ministry of Agriculture held public consultations in 2025 which led to the recent amendments introduced in The Animal Protection Amendment Act, 2025. These amendments will strengthen the protection of animals by creating a new animal welfare inspector position and establishing a code of conduct for animal protection officers, as well as other enforcement enhancements.

-30-

For more information, contact: