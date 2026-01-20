Providers International Affiliate Green Leaf Protection 503 Awarded Washington Statewide Security Services Contract

Oregon-based firm gains authorization to provide armed and unarmed protection to public agencies across Washington.

This contract supports our continued growth across the Pacific Northwest” — Amber Fidler

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Green Leaf Protection 503, a sister company of Providers International , has secured a position on the Washington State Department of Enterprise Services Statewide Contract #00624 for Security Guard Services.The contract was awarded through a competitive procurement process that evaluated vendors on licensing credentials, training programs, operational capacity, and past performance. Green Leaf Protection 503 is now authorized to deliver unarmed, non-lethal, and armed security services to Washington state agencies, local governments, educational institutions, and other eligible public entities.DES statewide contracts establish pre-qualified vendor pools that simplify purchasing for government organizations. Agencies throughout Washington may engage approved contractors without conducting separate competitive bidding processes for each project.Green Leaf Protection 503 operates under the Providers International organization, which maintains offices in Portland, Phoenix, Las Vegas, Reno, Sacramento, and the Los Angeles area. The company serves diverse industries with services including gated community security services for residential developments and commercial property security patrol for business properties and office complexes."Meeting Washington's rigorous qualification standards demonstrates our readiness to serve public-sector clients at the state level," said Amber Fidler. "This contract supports our continued growth across the Pacific Northwest."The award strengthens the organization's credentials for government work and expands its geographic reach into Washington. Providers International currently maintains offices in Portland, Sacramento, Phoenix, Las Vegas, Reno, and the greater Los Angeles area, serving clients in healthcare, education, hospitality, construction, and industrial sectors.About Providers InternationalProviders International is a security services company headquartered in Portland, Oregon. The firm provides armed and unarmed guard services, executive protection, private investigation, site security, threat mitigation, and corporate safety training. The organization holds memberships in ASIS International and the Association of Threat Assessment Professionals. Green Leaf Protection 503 operates as an affiliate of Providers International.

