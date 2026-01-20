RadSite Announces Pink Medical Cone Beam Breast CT (CBBCT) Accreditation

Advanced Diagnostic Imaging Accreditation Mark Casner, RadSite's Chief accreditation officer Pink Medical

ANNAPOLIS, MD, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- RadSite™, a leading accreditation agency promoting safety and quality in imaging, has accredited the Koning VeraScan Cone Beam Breast CT (CBBCT) at Pink Medical PLLC . RadSite offers the only U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS)-approved standalone medical CBCT accreditation program."We are thrilled that Pink Medical has achieved RadSite accreditation for Cone Beam Breast CT (CBBCT) using the Koning Vera Breast CT imaging system ," remarks Margaret Nachtigall, MD, medical director of Pink Medical, a women’s diagnostic practice specializing in advanced breast imaging. "This accreditation validates our commitment to providing the highest quality care to women in Manhattan and the greater New York area. We appreciate RadSite’s thorough review process and its recognition of the potential value of this technology in supporting women’s health.” Dr. Nachtigall is board-certified in obstetrics and gynecology and reproductive endocrinology and serves as a Clinical Associate Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology at NYU Grossman School of Medicine.“To earn RadSite’s approval of the Koning VeraScan at Pink Medical, the practice underwent the accreditation review process and successfully passed all assessments and audits,” said Mark Casner, MA, MBA, FACHE, RadSite’s Chief Strategy Officer. “Since the CBCT breast specialty module was approved by CMS last year, RadSite has accredited several imaging suppliers using the Koning VeraScan imaging system, in addition to other CBCT specialty areas, including dental, maxillofacial, musculoskeletal, and neurologic.”“The Koning VeraScan may offer important clinical advantages for some women undergoing breast imaging”, Dr. Nachtigall notes. “This technology provides high-resolution 3D breast imaging without the need for breast compression, which can improve comfort while helping clinicians better visualize certain abnormalities,” Dr. Nachtigall explains. “It is a promising option for women with dense breast tissue or those who experience pain or discomfort with conventional mammography, and it may aid in earlier detection in selected patients.”“By eliminating breast compression, this approach may be particularly appealing for women with breast implants and can complement other imaging modalities in assessing overall breast health,” Dr. Nachtigall adds. “Together with a comprehensive clinical evaluation, it offers another important tool to support personalized breast imaging strategies for women across different risk profiles.”RadSite currently offers six accreditation programs, including CT, MRI, nuclear medicine and PET, dental CBCT, medical CBCT, and remote scanning.To learn more about RadSite’s Cone Beam CT Accreditation Program, click here. To view webinars on cone beam CT imaging trends and RadSite’s accreditation review process, visit RadSite’s YouTube page and navigate to the CBCT Imaging Playlist.To learn more about RadSite, email info@radsitequality.com or call 443-440-6007.###About Pink Medical PLLC ( https://pinkmedicalny.com/ Pink Medical PLLC is a women's diagnostic practice conveniently located in Manhattan, New York at 30 East 60th Street, specializing in advanced breast imaging technology as well as other diagnostics for women. Pink Medical exclusively uses the Koning Vera Cone Beam Breast CT system, which provides true three-dimensional imaging of the breast in a comfortable, no touch, pain-free scan. Radiation exposure is equivalent to conventional mammography. Pink Medical is committed to offering women access to the most advanced diagnostic capabilities for early breast cancer detection and diagnosis.About Koning Vera CT ( https://www.koninghealth.com/ Koning manufactures the Koning Vera, the latest version of their breast CT device. Vera introduces a reduced 7-second scanning time per breast. It is a multifunctional device capable of 3D guided biopsy and does so at radiation dose levels comparable to mammography.About RadSite™ ( www.RadSiteQuality.com Founded in 2005, RadSite promotes quality-based practices for imaging systems across the United States and its territories. Today, RadSite offers six accreditation programs, including CT accreditation, MRI accreditation, Nuclear Medicine and PET accreditation, Dental CBCT accreditation, Medical CBCT accreditation, and Remote Scanning accreditation. RadSite is recognized by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services as an official accreditation organization under the Medicare Improvements for Patients and Providers Act of 2008. It is also recognized by more than 350 payers and has accredited more than 2,000 imaging systems. RadSite’s programs help assess, track, and report imaging trends to enhance imaging procedures and outcomes. The organization also offers educational programs, publishes issue briefs, and underwrites research on a complimentary basis to raise awareness of safety issues and promote best practices. RadSite is governed by an independent advisory board and committee system that is open to a broad range of volunteers to ensure transparency and accountability. To learn more, contact us at 443-440-6007 or info@radsitequality.com.

