Prismecs Appoints Dr. Asif Ali, MD as Executive Advisor to Advance Healthcare Power & AI Infrastructure

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Prismecs announced today that Dr. Asif Ali, MD, a nationally recognized preventive cardiologist and physician-innovator, has joined the company as an Executive Advisor, supporting Prismecs’ healthcare-focused power platform at the intersection of clinical systems, artificial intelligence, and mission-critical infrastructure.Dr. Ali serves as a Clinical Associate Professor of Cardiovascular Medicine at the University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston, an Adjunct Assistant Professor at the University of Houston Tilman J. Fertitta College of Medicine, and is a partner at Houston Cardiology Consultants. He is also Founder and Director of the Cena Research Institute.With more than a decade of experience spanning healthcare, infrastructure, and advanced technology systems, Dr. Ali has led cross-sector efforts applying AI, advanced imaging, and signal-processing methodologies to improve reliability, scalability, and real-time decision-making across complex environments. He also holds national leadership roles with the American Heart Association, serving on its Health Technology Advisory Group and AI Committee.As Executive Advisor, Dr. Ali will help shape Prismecs’ approach to healthcare power as a unified clinical and infrastructure platform, ensuring that power systems supporting hospitals, diagnostic centers, and distributed care networks are designed to meet clinical-grade reliability standards and support AI-enabled diagnostics and workflows.His advisory scope will also extend across Prismecs’ globally deployed, mission-critical power assets, which operate end-to-end—from generation and commissioning through long-term operations, maintenance, and lifecycle optimization. Dr. Ali will support alignment between clinical requirements and digital asset management through Prismecs’ industrial platform, eINDUSTRIFY, enabling intelligent monitoring, maintenance, and performance management across healthcare infrastructure worldwide.“Reliable power in healthcare is a patient-safety imperative,” said Dr. Ali. “Prismecs is uniquely positioned to bring power systems, AI, and healthcare delivery onto a single, intelligent platform. I’m excited to contribute to building infrastructure that clinicians can trust—everywhere it operates.”“Healthcare infrastructure leaves no room for failure,” said Junaid Ali, CEO of Prismecs. “Dr. Asif Ali brings a rare combination of clinical insight and systems-level thinking. His leadership strengthens our ability to deliver power solutions that are not only technically robust, but clinically informed, intelligently managed, and future-ready across their full lifecycle.”Dr. Ali’s appointment underscores Prismecs’ commitment to advancing mission-critical healthcare power systems that integrate infrastructure, AI, and operational intelligence, ensuring healthcare delivery remains reliable, resilient, and uninterrupted—today and into the future.About PrismecsPrismecs LLC is a global leader in turnkey power and industrial infrastructure services, delivering integrated engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, and operations solutions across healthcare, power generation, oil & gas, industrial, and telecommunications sectors.With active operations in more than 15 countries across five continents, Prismecs supports mission-critical assets from concept through long-term operations, combining speed-to-power execution with digital lifecycle management and global maintenance capabilities. Through disciplined execution and technology-enabled platforms, Prismecs helps customers operate, maintain, and scale critical infrastructure in the world’s most demanding environments.

