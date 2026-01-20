Aquatic Management Sets a New Standard for Responsiveness and On-Site Expertise in Pool Operations

Atlanta-based aquatic management firm emphasizes direct field supervision and rapid response as core elements of its service model.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aquatic Management Inc. (AMI) has reinforced its commitment to hands-on service delivery by expanding its field supervision structure and response capabilities for community and commercial pool facilities.The company, which has provided swimming pool management services for more than two decades, operates with a service model that prioritizes direct oversight and accessibility. AMI assigns dedicated field supervisors to client facilities and maintains response protocols designed to address operational issues within hours rather than days."Our structure ensures that when an issue arises, whether it's equipment, staffing, or compliance, our team can be on-site the same day in most cases," said Chauna Wiggins, President of AMI. "Our clients have direct access to supervisors who know their facilities and can respond quickly when situations arise."The approach reflects a broader operational philosophy at Aquatic Management that connects administrative planning with daily on-site execution. Field supervisors conduct regular facility visits, evaluate lifeguard performance, and coordinate with maintenance teams to identify issues before they escalate into service disruptions.AMI's certified pool operators manage chemical balancing, equipment monitoring, health department compliance, and emergency preparedness across the company's portfolio of facilities. The company employs personnel who hold certifications from the American Red Cross and other recognized credentialing organizations.Community pools, municipal facilities, and commercial aquatic centers each present distinct operational requirements. HOA pools may prioritize member communication and seasonal scheduling, while municipal facilities must meet public-sector standards for documentation and liability protection. AMI structures its supervision and staffing assignments to address these varying demands.The company also provides lifeguard training, water safety instruction, pool renovation services, and consulting for new facility development. Clients access a customer portal for documentation, inspection reports, and direct communication with their assigned management teams.AMI currently serves facilities throughout the Atlanta metropolitan area and surrounding regions. The company recruits and trains seasonal staff each year, including pool managers, head lifeguards, lifeguards, and service technicians.Facility managers and board members seeking information about pool management services may contact AMI directly or submit a proposal request through the company website.About Aquatic Management Inc.Aquatic Management Inc. (AMI) is a swimming pool management company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. The company provides pool operations, lifeguard staffing, maintenance, water safety training, and consulting services for community associations, municipalities, and commercial facilities. AMI has operated in the aquatic services industry for more than 20 years. For more information, visit aquaticms.com or call 866-233-2486.

