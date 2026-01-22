TURF CAPS - IDEAL PROMOTIONAL BRANDED HEADWEAR FOR SOCCER, GOLF & MORE ! PATENTED TURF CAPS - FOR BRANDING, GOLF, FOOTBALL, SOCCER & MORE TURF CAPS and VISORS ARE IDEAL FOR BRANDING & CORPORATE SPONSORS

HEMPTY’S Golf & Gift, LLC Debuts Patented TURF CAPS™ at PPAI Expo 2026. Distributors Praise as Turf Caps Emerge as Breakout Promotional Headwear at Expo 2026!

TURF CAPS™ are a true conversation starter. Distributors are looking for fresh, patent-protected products that break through the noise and give their clients something genuinely different.” — Rich Butler, Managing Director

LAS VEGAS, FL, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- HEMPTY’S Golf & Gift, LLC made a powerful impact at PPAI Expo 2026 with the official launch of TURF CAPS™ , a patented new promotional headwear product that quickly became one of the most talked-about innovations on the show floor.Introduced to promotional products distributors from across the country, TURF CAPS™ earned overwhelming praise for their originality, visual impact, and broad market appeal. Distributors consistently described TURF CAPS™ as one of the best, most innovative, and unique new promotional items unveiled at the Expo.Featuring a patented artificial-turf brim, TURF CAPS™ are designed to stand out instantly while delivering strong branding opportunities for a wide range of applications. The product resonated strongly with distributors serving golf charity tournaments, sponsored sporting events, and brand activations across football, baseball, soccer, rugby, lacrosse, tennis, and more. In addition, TURF CAPS™ generated significant interest among lawn, turf, and landscape companies seeking a memorable and category-relevant promotional solution.“TURF CAPS™ are a true conversation starter,” said Rich Butler, Managing Director from HEMPTY’S Golf & Gift. “The response at PPAI Expo confirmed what we believed from day one—distributors are looking for fresh, patent-protected products that break through the noise and give their clients something genuinely different.”With their combination of patented design, novelty appeal, and practical wear ability, TURF CAPS™ position HEMPTY’S Golf & Gift, LLC at the forefront of innovation in promotional headwear, offering distributors a distinctive new product poised for success across sports, events, and outdoor-focused brands.About HEMPTY’S Golf & Gift, LLCHEMPTY’S Golf & Gift, LLC , a member of PPAI & SAGE, designs, manufactures, and supplies innovative, patented promotional products exclusively for the promotional products industry, with a focus on originality, quality, and strong brand impact.For more information about TURF CAPS™, contact HEMPTY’S Golf & Gift, LLC or visit your authorized promotional products distributor.PREVIOUS TURF CAPS PRESS RELEASE: https://www.einpresswire.com/article/836756003/amerikyp-marketing-partners-with-hempty-s-golf-gift-to-launch-turf-caps-at-ppai-expo-booth-1823-jan-12-15-2026

