Tony’s Market Brings Back Butcher Days, a Live In-Store Event Focused on Smarter Bulk Meat Buying

CO, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tony’s Market, a locally owned specialty butcher shop and food market in Colorado, is bringing back Butcher Days , its annual in-store event that gives customers the opportunity to buy whole primal cuts and watch skilled butchers custom cut and package their meat in real time.Held across three weekends at Tony’s Market locations in Castle Pines, Bowles, and Dry Creek, Butcher Days is designed to educate customers on bulk meat buying, freezer stocking, and long-term value — while showcasing the craftsmanship and transparency that set a true butcher shop apart.During the event, customers select whole primal cuts of beef, pork, lamb, chicken, and select specialty items, then work directly with Tony’s trained butchers to decide how their meat is trimmed, portioned, and packaged. Cuts are prepared live at the counter, allowing customers to see exactly what they’re getting and ask questions along the way.“Butcher Days isn’t about discounts,” said Steph Keliiiholokai, Marketing Manager at Tony’s Market. “It’s about confidence. We want customers to understand where their cuts come from, how to buy smarter in bulk, and how working with a skilled butcher can make a real difference in quality, value, and meal planning.”Buying meat at the primal level allows customers to achieve a better value per pound over time, reduce grocery trips, and stock their freezer with consistent, high-quality portions. Tony’s butchers are on hand throughout the event to help customers choose primals, explain yields, and offer guidance on freezer storage and cooking methods.Butcher Days will take place in-store only during the following dates and times:Castle Pines Market874 W. Happy Canyon Rd.January 23 & 24, 11am–4pmBowles Market7421 W. Bowles Ave.January 30 & 31, 11am–4pmDry Creek Market4991 E. Dry Creek Rd.February 6 & 7, 11am–4pmNo pre-order is required. Tony’s Market sources its beef from a regional network across Colorado, Nebraska, Wyoming, and Washington, offering USDA Premium Choice and USDA True Prime quality cuts with no added hormones or antibiotics.For more information about Butcher Days, visit TonysMarket.com.About Tony’s MarketTony’s Market is a locally owned butcher shop and food market serving Colorado communities with high-quality meats, seafood, prepared foods, and specialty grocery items. Known for skilled butchers, transparent sourcing, and hands-on service, Tony’s Market focuses on helping customers shop smarter and eat better.

