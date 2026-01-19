Ilham Aliyev met with Director-General of the World Health Organization in Davos
AZERBAIJAN, January 19 - 19 January 2026, 20:20
On January 19, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), in Davos.
During the conversation, the parties fondly recalled their previous meetings.
They emphasized the successful cooperation between Azerbaijan and the World Health Organization, and highlighted Azerbaijan’s support for the organization’s projects in various regions of the world. In this context, they touched upon Azerbaijan’s voluntary financial assistance to a number of countries during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The meeting included an exchange of views on the prospects for cooperation between Azerbaijan and the World Health Organization.
