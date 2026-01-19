Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,020 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 436,359 in the last 365 days.

Ilham Aliyev met with Group Chairman and CEO of DP World in Davos

AZERBAIJAN, January 19 - 19 January 2026, 21:49

On January 19, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of DP World, one of the world’s largest port operators, in Davos.

During the meeting, the sides hailed DP World’s successful operations in Azerbaijan.

The discussion highlighted Azerbaijan’s strategic location at the intersection of major international transport corridors. The parties also reviewed recent projects aimed at developing modern transport infrastructure in the country and underscored the potential for expanding cooperation with DP World.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Ilham Aliyev met with Group Chairman and CEO of DP World in Davos

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.