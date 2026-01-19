HIP Video Promo Presents: BUNNIES premieres brand new music video "Homunculus" on EARMILK.com

BUNNIES Confront Society's Darkest Corners

MA, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For over two decades, BUNNIES has perplexed and bewitched both mainstream and underground enthusiasts with their delicious eccentricity, an innate ability to balance chaos with calculation, crafting music that feels inherently otherworldly—fuzzy, unchained, and freeform. Drawing from a wide spectrum of influences, BUNNIES harness the magnetism of the unfamiliar and put it on full display, channeling the wild spirit of the Western Mass scene they call home. Jeremy Macomber-Dubs (vocals/guitar), Jack Science (vocals/synth), Matthew Newman (vocals/drums), and Rebecca “Becca” Macomber-Dubs (vocals/bass/trumpet) operate as a single creative organism—balancing instinct and intention while crafting music that remains unbound by convention.

With four studio LPs under their belts, a sense of genuine curiosity permeates everything they do. The band’s collective approach allows their sound to stretch into brand new terrain, embracing structures and textures previously unexplored while remaining unmistakably their own. They lead listeners beyond the limits of imagination not out of obligation, but out of pure love for the journey. Proudly self-proclaimed weirdos, BUNNIES continue to prove there’s no such thing as too weird. Horror Spectrum, their newest LP and nearly half a decade in the making, fully earns its name: a psychedelic, eerie, unexpected, and intoxicating plunge into the deepest darkest chasms of one’s tortured soul. It’s an art-rock odyssey without a spacesuit, bursting with technicolor fracture, euphoric dissonance, and boundless terrains of sonic and psychological complexity.

Horror Spectrum’s exploration of evil reflects BUNNIES’ ongoing drive to evolve with each release—to experiment with the experimental and push the envelope of their already intense identity. “Homunculus,” one of the first songs developed for the project, was written with questions of modern-day morality, corruption, and depravity at its core. This also included reports of a real-life “Homunculus,” a man in Connecticut recently discovered to have been held captive for over 20 years, ironically reported after this song was written. Through this deeply disturbing hyperbolic metaphor for evil, vivid and twisted imagery blurs the lines between dream and reality, much as the modern landscape itself does, leaving listeners to question their understanding of evil and their own role in collective complicity.

The soundscape offers no comfort either, falling somewhere within a kaleidoscope of sophisticated art rock, noise-tinted post-punk, and experimental spoken word. For nearly six minutes, the sparse but abrasive mix feels tight and enclosed: cold, self-aware, quietly monstrous, pulsing with inescapable surveillance and judgment. Perhaps this tragedy isn’t the work of a single villain, but of a sinister system built on spectatorship, manipulation, and profit—perpetuated by the entertaining but exploitative technologies of today. That being said, maybe now is a good time to log off.

“Homunculus” is just one of many ambitious visuals released alongside this project—but arguably the boldest, forcing viewers to not just sit with, but to dissect the implications of its wicked metaphor. Directed by Piper Preston, a fellow member of the buzzing Western Mass scene, the video presents the band in full glory, masked with ghostly swipes of face paint and reveling in the “delight of the wicked few.” A tirade of unnerving images follows, shrouded in a psychedelic haze, disruptive and predatory—like a nightmare brought to life. Every detail is deliberate: the red-and-black color scheme, the makeup, the collage-like editing, the props—all designed to elicit a visceral reaction, a discomfort that sits in the pit of the stomach like a bowling ball. But much like a horror movie or surreal short film, the off-kilter shots mirror the cinematic atmosphere of the record, sure to pique the interest of anyone who dares to watch. Real or not, evil is around every corner, and each frame is a study of fear, fascination, and stimulation that could only be BUNNIES’ handiwork.

