Sisters of the Valley Announce Imbolc Dispensary Tour Across Southern California (Jan 30–Feb 2)

MERCED, CA, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sisters of the Valley announced today their Imbolc Southern California Dispensary Tour, running January 30 through February 2, with stops at Catalyst and Traditional dispensaries across Los Angeles. In less than two weeks, the Sisters’ brand will be available in thirty Southern California dispensaries, a milestone the Sisterhood has worked toward for over a decade.The tour is intentionally designed as relationship-building—not a standard retail appearance. The Sisters begin each visit by meeting dispensary staff outside before entering, which they describe as an old custom of respect when crossing into someone else’s space. “It’s a way of saying: we come in peace, we recognize this is your territory, and we honor your space,” said Sister Camilla.At each stop, every budtender receives a sample tin of the Sisters’ topical salve and a hand-signed, one-page information sheet called The Budtender’s Scroll, created to answer a question customers naturally ask: If your brand is in dispensaries, where are your wellness products? The Scroll explains a frustrating reality—California dispensaries are currently blocked from carrying the Sisters’ non-intoxicating hemp wellness products—and directs customers to order those items online.“We care about the budtenders, as you are our new face to the world,” the Scroll states.Inside the dispensary, the Sisters meet customers, answer questions, and take photos—while following a long-standing “photo rule” the Sisterhood adopted years ago. “If a man stands centered between Sisters, the image reads like a harem, and nobody shares it,” said Sister Camilla. “So men have two choices: stand at the end of the line—or kneel in front. Nine out of ten choose to kneel, which still makes us laugh.”The tour aligns with Imbolc, the midwinter threshold holiday honoring the return of light and the first stirrings of life beneath the frozen ground. Imbolc is also associated with Brigid / Brigit of Kildare, patron of healing, craft, poetry, and the hearth flame—values deeply aligned with the Sisters’ mission.Full story and behind-the-scenes details are published here Tour Schedule:Jan 30 — Catalyst Van Nuys — 4 to 6 p.m.Jan 31 — Traditional LAX — 10 a.m. to noonJan 31 — Catalyst Normandie — 1 to 3 p.m.Feb 1 — Catalyst Florence — 10 a.m. to noonFeb 1 — Catalyst Silver Lake — 2 to 4 p.m.Feb 2 — Traditional DTLA — 10 a.m. to noonAbout Sisters of the Valley: The Sisters of the Valley is a California-based Sisterhood producing plant-based wellness products and advocating for compassionate medicine. The Sisters are known for their topical salves, tinctures, and mission-driven cannabis activism, operating with a focus on education, ritual, and community-based healing.

