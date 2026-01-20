MELTRIC® Corporation to Exhibit at PowerGen International 2026

MELTRIC® Corporation is co-exhibiting with TEC Sales in booth #2013 at PowerGen International 2026.

FRANKLIN, WI, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MELTRICCorporation, the US pioneer of switch-rated pugs and receptacles with built-in safeguards, announces its co-exhibition at PowerGen International 2026 with TEC Sales in booth #2013. The event takes place January 20 - 22, 2026, at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center in San Antonio, TX.At PowerGen International, MELTRIC will demonstrate how its switch-rated technology supports safer, more reliable power generation operations. Visit booth #2013 to explore MELTRIC’s UL-listed, Switch-Rated devices featuring DECONTACTOR™ technology, purpose-engineered for demanding power generation environments. Attendees can see firsthand how MELTRIC solutions enhance arc-flash safety, withstand harsh conditions, and streamline maintenance—helping power producers reduce downtime while improving operational safety and performance.MELTRIC devices offer industry-leading features, including a dead-front safety shutter system and arc chamber for superior arc-flash protection; Type 4X/IP69/IP69K sealing for reliable operation in harsh conditions; a wide operating temperature range from -40°F to 140°F; quick connect/disconnect capability to minimize maintenance downtime; durable silver-nickel contacts for consistent conductivity; ratings up to 200 A and 100 hp; optional auxiliary contacts for remote monitoring; and integrated lockout/tagout for enhanced safety compliance.To continue the conversation beyond PowerGen International, visitors are encouraged to explore MELTRIC’s Trade Shows & Events page at https://pages.meltric.com/trade-shows. There, you can view upcoming industry events, request a live demonstration with a MELTRIC specialist, or sign up for a free trial product to experience the safety, performance, and reliability of switch-rated technology firsthand.For more information about MELTRIC Corporation and its revolutionary products, please visit www.meltric.com About MELTRICMELTRICmanufactures a full line of industrial plugs and receptacles, including a signature brand of UL-listed, Switch-Rated devices with DECONTACTOR™ technology and push-button circuit disconnection. Their product line includes multipin, high amperage, single pole, and hazardous location devices.Contact MELTRIC at 1-800-824-4031 or visit their website at https://meltric.com

