R2 Recycling – NY Launches Dedicated Commercial Battery Recycling Pickup Service Across New York

Battery Recycling NYC

NYC-area pickup program helps businesses manage end-of-life batteries with streamlined logistics, safer handling, and compliance-focused recycling solutions.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- R2 Recycling – NY today announced the launch of a new dedicated commercial battery recycling pickup service designed for businesses and organizations throughout New York. The program provides a reliable way for commercial customers to schedule battery pickups for responsible end-of-life management—helping reduce on-site storage risks, improve workplace safety, and support sustainability and compliance initiatives.As battery-powered devices continue to expand across workplaces—powering everything from laptops and handheld scanners to backup systems and industrial equipment—businesses are facing increasing volumes of spent batteries that require proper handling. R2 Recycling – NY’s new pickup service is built to simplify battery collection for commercial generators while supporting safe, professional logistics throughout New York.“Businesses across New York need a practical solution for managing used batteries without disrupting operations,” said a spokesperson for R2 Recycling – NY. “This dedicated pickup service makes it easier to keep facilities safe and organized while ensuring batteries are routed for responsible recycling.”Battery Recycling Pickup Built for New York BusinessesThe dedicated pickup program is designed for a wide range of commercial and institutional customers, including offices, property managers, retailers, warehouses, manufacturers, healthcare facilities, schools, and municipal operations. R2 Recycling – NY can support one-time pickups for cleanouts and refresh projects, as well as recurring pickup schedules for ongoing battery recycling needs.Accepted Battery Types (Commercial Quantities)R2 Recycling – NY’s commercial battery recycling pickup service accepts many common battery chemistries and formats, including:Lithium-ion (Li-ion) batteries (devices, equipment, tools, and more)Laptop batteries and device batteries (commercial volumes)Nickel-Cadmium (NiCad) and Nickel-Metal Hydride (NiMH) batteriesAlkaline and rechargeable household-type batteries (bulk quantities)UPS and backup-system batteries (where applicable)Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) batteries (where applicable)Accepted materials may vary by type, condition, and quantity; customers are encouraged to contact R2 Recycling – NY for guidance on preparation and pickup coordination.Safer Handling, Cleaner OperationsImproper storage of spent batteries can create avoidable operational hazards. R2 Recycling – NY’s pickup service helps commercial customers reduce clutter and manage battery accumulation with a structured collection approach—supporting safer facilities and improved housekeeping standards.Supporting Sustainability & Compliance GoalsMany organizations are now tracking diversion, recycling outcomes, and environmental initiatives across their operations. R2 Recycling – NY’s new battery pickup service is designed to help businesses build consistent recycling practices and support internal sustainability targets—while using a professional program that prioritizes responsible downstream management.Schedule Commercial Battery Pickup in New YorkBusinesses seeking dedicated battery recycling pickup services in New York can contact R2 Recycling – NY to discuss pickup coverage, accepted battery types, frequency options, and logistics coordination.About R2 RecyclingR2 Recycling - NY310 Lenox Ave Suite 300, New York, NY 10027(603) 224-7959R2 Recycling – NY provides commercial battery recycling and responsible materials management solutions for businesses and organizations throughout New York. With a focus on dependable pickup logistics and compliance-minded service, the company helps commercial customers simplify battery collection and support sustainability goals.

