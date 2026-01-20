EACR Inc – Allentown Launches Dedicated Commercial E-Waste Pickup Service for Local Businesses

Allentown Electronics Recycling

Allentown-focused pickup program helps organizations streamline compliant electronics recycling and responsible end-of-life equipment management.

ALLENTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- EACR Inc – Allentown today announced the launch of a new dedicated commercial e-waste pickup service designed specifically for businesses and organizations located in Allentown and surrounding areas. The new program provides a streamlined way for commercial customers to schedule reliable pickups for end-of-life electronics, helping reduce storage risks, improve workplace safety, and support sustainability and compliance goals.With technology refresh cycles accelerating across nearly every industry, businesses are managing increasing volumes of obsolete equipment—from computers and laptops to servers, networking gear, printers, monitors, and peripherals. EACR Inc – Allentown’s new Allentown-based pickup service is built to make electronics recycling and IT asset disposition (ITAD) easier, more consistent, and more scalable for local operations.“Businesses in Allentown want a simple, professional solution for retiring electronics,” said a spokesperson for EACR Inc – Allentown. “This dedicated pickup service is about reliability and convenience—helping organizations keep workplaces clear of outdated devices while ensuring their e-waste is handled responsibly.”Built for Commercial Operations in AllentownThe dedicated pickup program supports a wide range of local commercial generators, including offices, manufacturers, warehouses, healthcare providers, schools, municipalities, and multi-site organizations. EACR Inc – Allentown can help customers coordinate one-time pickups for cleanouts and refresh projects, as well as recurring pickups for ongoing electronics recycling needs.Accepted Electronics & IT EquipmentEACR Inc – Allentown’s commercial e-waste pickup services cover many common business electronics, including:Desktop computers, laptops, tablets, and related peripheralsServers, networking equipment, switches, routers, and telecom gearMonitors, printers, copiers, scanners, and office electronicsPoint-of-sale (POS) systems and other commercial technology devicesSupporting Compliance and Sustainability GoalsEACR Inc – Allentown’s new pickup service is designed to help local businesses maintain responsible e-waste management practices while supporting broader sustainability initiatives. By offering a dedicated Allentown-area pickup solution, the company aims to reduce improper storage and disposal of electronics and make responsible recycling more accessible for commercial clients.Schedule Commercial E-Waste Pickup in AllentownBusinesses interested in scheduling a pickup or learning more about service coverage within Allentown can contact EACR Inc – Allentown to discuss logistics, accepted materials, and pickup frequency options.About EACR IncEACR Inc - Allentown6081 Hamilton Blvd, Allentown, PA 18106(484) 205-3524EACR Inc – Allentown provides commercial electronics recycling and e-waste pickup services for organizations throughout the Allentown area. Focused on professional logistics and responsible end-of-life management for business electronics, EACR Inc supports companies seeking a dependable solution for retired IT assets and electronic waste.

