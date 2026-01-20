Matejka Legal Marketing Receives Platinum Award from AVA Digital Awards for Paid Search Excellence

PHILADELPHIA, PA AND SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Matejka Legal Marketing, a results-driven digital marketing agency, has been awarded a Platinum Award from the AVA Digital Awards, the highest honor presented by the program. The agency earned the top distinction in the SEM / Paid Search Campaigns category.The AVA Digital Awards are administered by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP) and recognize outstanding achievement by creative professionals responsible for digital communication excellence. Platinum awards are reserved for entries that demonstrate exceptional quality, innovation, and effectiveness.Matejka Legal Marketing was recognized for its strategic execution, data-driven optimization, and measurable performance within search engine marketing (SEM) and paid search campaigns. The winning work showcased the agency’s ability to combine advanced SEM strategies with clear business outcomes for its clients.“This recognition reflects our commitment to results-driven legal marketing,” said Amy Seefeld, President at Matejka Legal Marketing. “Paid search is a core service for us, alongside SEO and AI-driven SEO, and receiving the top honor in this category validates the depth of strategic thinking and precision execution that defines our work across all channels.”The AVA Digital Awards receive thousands of entries each year from agencies, corporations, and creative professionals worldwide. Entries are judged by industry peers within AMCP, an international organization founded in 1995 to recognize and celebrate excellence in marketing and communications.For more information about Matejka Legal Marketing and its services, visit https://matejkamarketing.com/ About Matejka Legal MarketingMatejka Legal Marketing is a specialized digital marketing agency founded and run by attorneys, focused exclusively on online marketing for lawyers and law firms. The agency delivers digital marketing for attorneys through advanced pay-per-click advertising (PPC), search engine optimization, AI-driven SEO, social media marketing (SMM), and law firm website design. Known for its results-driven approach, Matejka Legal Marketing helps legal practices generate consistent, high-quality online leads while building long-term visibility and competitive advantage.About AVA Digital AwardsThe AVA Digital Awards honor excellence in digital creativity, strategy, and execution across a wide range of categories, recognizing work that sets a high standard for digital communication worldwide.

