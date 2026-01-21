MISS PHILIPPINES USA PAGEANT CELEBRATES 15TH YEAR WITH A STAR-STUDDED LEGACY AND LAUNCHES NATIONWIDE SEARCH FOR 2026

Judimae Angcaco, Miss Philippines USA 2025 Sophia Mendiola, Miss Young Philippines USA 2025 Ruela Tesoro, Ms. Philippines USA Empress 2025, and Sol Tinio, Miss Philippines USA Tourism 2025 Jocelyn Samson Chun, Miss Young Philippines USA Tourism 2025, and Erynn Padillo, Miss Young Philippines USA Grand Ambassador 2025 From left: Xander Montes, Mister Philippines USA Tourism 2025; Lemuel Abelita, Mister Philippines USA Grand Ambassador 2025; Alvin Villarosa, Mister Philippines USA 2025; Adam Ullah, Mister Philippines USA first runner-up.

Application Now Open—A Coveted Invitation for Confident, Purpose-Driven Contestants to Compete in the Prestigious August 2026 Miss Philippines USA Pageant

GLENDALE, CA, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Miss Philippines USA, the nation’s longest-running and most prestigious Filipino American pageant, has officially launched its nationwide candidate search for the 2026 competition. The pageant is scheduled for Aug. 9, 2026, at the historic Alex Theatre in Glendale, California, in Southern California.

The announcement comes as the pageant celebrates 15 years of Filipino American excellence. Applications are now being accepted. As the pageant enters its 15th year, it invites a new generation of Filipino Americans to step forward and join a legacy rooted in excellence, purpose and global influence.

Founded in 2011, Miss Philippines USA has built a national reputation for honoring Filipino heritage while developing leaders, cultural ambassadors, and community advocates. Over the past 15 years, it has expanded to reflect the evolving voices and experiences of Filipino Americans across generations, serving as a platform for cultural pride, leadership development and meaningful growth opportunities.

Miss Philippines USA is more than a beauty and talent competition. It offers candidates an experience far beyond the crown. Participants engage in professional editorial photoshoots, media exposure, stage training, cultural immersion programs, and community engagement. They also gain modeling opportunities, showcase their talents, and explore pathways to careers in the entertainment and film industry. Delegates selected for 2026 will participate in a structured program that fosters confidence, leadership, and personal branding while preparing them to serve as cultural ambassadors and community leaders. The program culminates with the coronation event, offering opportunities to apply these skills in real-world settings.

Applications for all divisions are now open for the 2026 pageant. Candidates must be of Filipino descent and demonstrate strong moral character, leadership potential, and a commitment to community service, which are core values of the Miss Philippines USA organization. Divisions include:

Miss Young Philippines USA (ages 15–19)

Miss Philippines USA (ages 20–29, single)

Ms. Philippines USA Empress (30 and above, single or married)

Mister Philippines USA (16 and above, single or married)

“Our 15th anniversary represents far more than a milestone — it reflects the strength of our vision, the growth of our community and the impact of the legacy we’ve built,” said Lou Razon, pageant founder. “Miss Philippines USA continues to evolve, creating space for women and men at every stage of life to lead with confidence, cultural pride and purpose on a national and global stage.”

Over the years, Miss Philippines USA has built a legacy of international pageantry excellence, welcoming distinguished global figures as judges and special guests. Past honored guests include Miss Universe 1969 Gloria Diaz, Miss Universe 1997 Dayanara Torres, Miss World 2013 Megan Young, and Miss World second runner-up Ruffa Gutierrez. Since its inception, the pageant has been hosted by respected Filipino American broadcast journalists Cher Calvin of KTLA 5 and Tony Cabrera of ABC 7, whose long-standing involvement has elevated its professionalism, visibility and credibility and inspired generations of Filipino Americans.

The pageant continues to attract prominent figures from entertainment, sports and philanthropy, highlighting its influence in mainstream culture. The 2025 edition featured actor Reggie Lee, television personality Jai Rodriguez, NBA legend Byron Scott, philanthropist CeCe Scott, and community leader and former Binibining Pilipinas titleholder Lisa Manibog Lew, underscoring the pageant’s ongoing support from industry leaders.

Global Partnerships That Create Opportunity

Miss Philippines USA proudly recognizes its 2025 partners who help expand the pageant’s global reach, including its collaboration with the Department of Tourism in Los Angeles to bring the Philippines closer to Filipino Americans. As part of this partnership, 2026 titleholders will participate in an exclusive VIP tour of the Philippines, promoting tourism and Filipino heritage.

The pageant also recognizes its 2025 sponsors and names Philippine Airlines as its official airline sponsor. Additional major sponsors include Lou Razon Couture, Estilo Filipino Los Angeles, MC Aesthetics, Carlotta Collections, Waste Resources, Edwin and Lani Raquel, Bontika, Bella Medical Spa, Norie Rosen Realty, De Star Boutique, Riman, DMCI Real Estate Philippines, Tang and Java, Quiet Embrace Hospice Care, Councilwoman Arleen Rojas, U R Fast C Buy Fix and Flip LA, LA Chibugan, Fighter Vigor Foundation, Monet Salon, Lucky Brides, AZE Media, Rising Stars Performing Arts, Terani Couture, 888 Local Hawaiian, Doctors On The Go, Leo Abelita DDS, National Diversity Coalition, Remitly, Rajah Tours, Boracay Summer Place, Uni Orient Travel, Astoria Palawan, U XPLORE, Charles Micu, Socal Filipinos, Paco’s Place, Mic Diaz Presents and others.

Additional information for contestants, including eligibility and application details, is available at www.missphilusa.com.

Sponsorship inquiries may be directed to the Miss Philippines USA Organization at missphilusainfo@gmail.com, by visiting www.missphilusa.com, or by calling 818-242-2088.

Stay connected on social media via Instagram @missphilippinesusaofficial and Facebook @MissPhilippinesUSAThePageant.

For media inquiries, contact Yvette Morales of YM & Associates at YMoralesY@YM-PR.com or 949-244-9769

About Miss Philippines USA

Miss Philippines USA is the longest-running Filipino American pageant in the United States. Established to promote cultural heritage, leadership and service, the organization provides a platform for individuals of Filipino descent to serve as ambassadors of goodwill while advancing personal and professional growth.

www.missphilusa.com

Miss Philippines USA 2026- Application Now Open!

