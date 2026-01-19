Javelin Sciences Unveils Apex™: The World's First Blend Featuring Sermorelin, CJC-1295, Ipamorelin, and HGH 176-191

New peptide research blend shows promise as a game-changer in the fitness space

BURTON, MI, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Javelin Sciences , a pioneering biotechnology firm specializing in custom peptide engineering and precision research compounds, today announced the launch of its new Apex™ blend. This groundbreaking formulation now incorporates Sermorelin alongside the original trio of Ipamorelin, CJC-1295 (no DAC), and HGH Fragment 176-191—marking the first commercially available quad-peptide blend of this specific combination in the research peptide sector.The new Apex™ quad blend maintains the balanced 5mg dosing of each component (totaling 20mg per vial), delivering a multi-layered approach to investigating growth hormone (GH) axis modulation, pulsatile secretion patterns, lipolytic activity, and metabolic pathways in controlled laboratory settings. By integrating Sermorelin—a well-established GHRH analog—with the longer-acting CJC-1295, researchers gain unprecedented tools to explore dual GHRH mechanisms alongside ghrelin-mimetic (Ipamorelin) and targeted fat-metabolism (HGH Fragment) effects.While dual and triple blends like CJC-1295 + Ipamorelin or Fragment + CJC-1295 + Ipamorelin are widely offered by suppliers, no other research peptide vendor currently provides this exact four-peptide synergy in a pre-formulated, high-purity product. Javelin Sciences' innovation stems from in-house synthesis expertise, rigorous quality controls, and a commitment to advancing peptide research beyond conventional offerings."Adding Sermorelin to Apex creates a truly unique research platform," said Alan Morrison, CEO of Javelin Sciences. "It allows scientists to dissect layered GHRH signaling—short-acting pulsatile from Sermorelin combined with sustained elevation from CJC-1295—while preserving the potent GH release from Ipamorelin and the selective lipolytic profile of HGH Fragment 176-191. This quad configuration opens new avenues for studies on endocrine dynamics, body composition models, and age-related metabolic research, all in one stable, lyophilized blend."Key research angles for the enhanced Apex™ include:-Synergistic GH pulsatility and amplitude modulation via dual GHRH pathways.-Enhanced investigation of fat metabolism without full-length hGH influences.-Potential models for endocrine recovery, lean mass preservation, and metabolic homeostasis in preclinical systems.As with all Javelin Sciences products, Apex™ is strictly for research use only—not for human or veterinary consumption—and is synthesized under stringent purity standards with third-party verification. The company emphasizes compliance with regulatory guidelines for laboratory and investigative applications.This launch builds on Javelin Sciences' recent innovations, including custom blends and topical formulations, reinforcing its position as a leader in precision peptide solutions for global research partners.For more information on Apex™ or to inquire about research availability, visit javelinsciences.com or contact the Javelin Sciences team directly.About Javelin SciencesHeadquartered in Burton, Michigan, Javelin Sciences delivers advanced peptide engineering, the first Covid spike test,, and secure biotech consulting for clinical research, academic institutions, and specialized partners worldwide. Committed to innovation, purity, and scientific integrity.

