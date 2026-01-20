PatchMaster Earns Top 200 Franchise Recognition from Franchise Business Review
PatchMaster Named Top 200 Franchise by Franchise Business Review
Fourth Consecutive Year Franchise Owners Rank PatchMaster Among the Best Franchise Opportunities
Franchise Business Review’s annual Top 200 list is based exclusively on independent, third-party surveys of franchise owners. For its 2026 rankings, FBR surveyed more than 26,000 franchise owners across 330 leading franchise brands. The data is entirely unbiased, and no franchise can pay for inclusion, making this recognition a powerful endorsement from the people who know the business best.
“Being recognized by Franchise Business Review for the fourth year in a row is especially meaningful because it reflects the real experiences of our franchise owners,” said Paul Ferrara, President & CEO, PatchMaster. “Our mission has always been to build a franchise system that delivers exceptional support, scalable operations, and strong unit-level economics. This honor validates that commitment and reinforces PatchMaster as a compelling opportunity for entrepreneurs seeking a service-based franchise with durable demand.”
PatchMaster specializes in professional drywall repair, ceiling restoration, and interior painting services; a highly fragmented, recession-resilient segment of the home services market. The brand’s focused service model, low overhead requirements, and comprehensive training and support systems make it particularly attractive to hands-on owner-operators seeking sustainable revenue and long-term profitability.
Franchise Business Review’s Top 200 Franchises list highlights brands that excel in key areas such as leadership, training and support, financial opportunity, culture, and overall franchisee satisfaction. PatchMaster’s continued presence on the list reflects consistent performance and a strong franchisor–franchisee relationship across its growing network.
For entrepreneurs evaluating franchise investment opportunities in 2026, PatchMaster’s repeat recognition by Franchise Business Review indicates a proven, franchisee-approved business model positioned for sustained growth.
About PatchMaster
PatchMaster® is a fast-growing home services brand specializing in high-quality drywall repair and professional painting. Founded in 2016, PatchMaster has expanded across the United States and Canada and operates in more than 185 territories.
Each PatchMaster location is a trusted, locally owned and operated drywall repair and painting company delivering fast, professional, and worry-free service. Trained technicians provide virtually dust-free repairs, seamless finishing, and complete Patch+Paint solutions that restore damaged walls and ceilings to like-new condition—often in a single visit. From holes, dings, and dents to everyday wear and tear, PatchMaster is known for quick turnaround, consistent quality, and dependable results.
Fully insured, every PatchMaster location stands behind its work with a satisfaction guarantee, making wall repair simple, reliable, and stress-free for homeowners and property managers.
Learn more:
To explore franchising opportunities, visit: PatchMasterOpportunity.com
To find trusted drywall and painting repair professionals, visit: PatchMaster.com
About Franchise Business Review
Franchise Business Review is an independent franchise research firm that conducts the largest franchisee satisfaction surveys in the industry. Its annual Top 200 Franchises list is based solely on franchisee feedback and is widely regarded as one of the most credible indicators of franchise performance and owner satisfaction.
