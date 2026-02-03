Learn Look Locate Announces Esteemed Australian Breast Surgery Leader, Dr. Sanjay Warrier, as Global Medical Advisor

Dr. Sanjay Warrier, Medical Advisor at Learn Look Locate, advancing global breast cancer education and expanding access to expert surgical insight worldwide. Dr. Barry Rosen, Senior Medical Advisor of Learn Look Locate, leading global breast cancer education with patient-centered expertise Learn Look Locate brings trusted breast cancer education to people worldwide—connecting knowledge, care, and community.

Learn Look Locate announces Dr. Sanjay Warrier, MBBS, MS, FRACS, has joined its global medical advisory team, advancing its mission to educate worldwide.

TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Learn Look Locate , the survivor-founded global breast cancer education platform, is proud to announce that Dr. Sanjay Warrier, MBBS, MS, FRACS , has joined its esteemed global medical advisory team—marking a significant milestone in the organization’s mission to build a truly global classroom for breast cancer education.A Powerful Addition to a Global VisionDr. Warrier is a highly respected breast surgeon, academic leader, and surgical innovator based in Sydney, Australia, whose work has had a meaningful impact on breast cancer care across Australia, New Zealand, and the international breast surgery community. With more than two decades of experience, he is widely recognized for advancing breast cancer surgery through evidence-based practice, oncoplastic breast surgery, and the thoughtful adoption of new technologies that improve outcomes and quality of life for patients.By joining Learn Look Locate’s international medical advisory team, Dr Warrier helps bring the platform’s global vision to life—extending its reach beyond the United States and connecting patients across continents with trusted insights into modern breast cancer surgery and oncoplastic care. As a global medical advisor, he will collaborate on interviews, in-depth educational content, and future initiatives designed to help people worldwide better understand their surgical options in clear, compassionate, and patient-friendly language.“I am really grateful to be part of this global collaboration. I am engaged in impacting breast cancer care for patients globally. I am incredibly passionate about evidence-based improvements and will continue to champion the adoption of new innovations in patient care that lead to better outcomes for patients,” said Dr. Sanjay Warrier.A Global Classroom for Breast Cancer EducationLearn Look Locate founder and breast cancer survivor Cynthia Jordan shared her excitement about this next chapter:“Bringing Dr. Warrier onto our medical advisory team is a dream come true for the global classroom I’ve always envisioned,” said Jordan. “From the beginning, my mission has been to take the trusted, doctor-powered information that helped me through my own diagnosis and make it accessible to people everywhere—not just in the United States. Partnering with a world-class Australian breast surgeon like Dr. Warrier means women and men on the other side of the world can see themselves in our content, hear their questions reflected, and feel that same sense of clarity, comfort, and support.”“Learn Look Locate is honored to welcome Dr. Warrier as one of its global medical advisors, joining a growing team of leading breast cancer physicians who stand behind every word on the platform,” she added. “His appointment advances our founding vision: to create a truly global classroom where people facing breast cancer—no matter where they live—can access trusted, doctor-guided education that feels clear, compassionate, and empowering.” Dr. Barry Rosen on Leading a Global Medical Advisory TeamSenior Medical Advisor and breast surgical oncologist Dr. Barry Rosen highlighted how this collaboration strengthens Learn Look Locate’s international foundation:“From day one, Learn Look Locate has been about more than one doctor, one hospital, or one country—it has been about building a true global classroom for breast cancer education,” said Dr. Rosen. “To now have Dr Warrier join from Australia, with his depth of knowledge in oncoplastic surgery and surgical innovation, it is a great step forward. Working together, we can offer patients and their families an even richer, more international perspective on what modern breast cancer care can look like—while keeping every conversation grounded, honest, and deeply patient-centered.”Looking Ahead: Expanding Global ReachWith Dr Warrier joining Dr. Rosen and the broader medical advisory team, Learn Look Locate is poised to develop new, globally relevant content that:Bring oncoplastic and reconstructive options to life through interviews, visual storytelling, and real-world explanationsTranslates emerging surgical innovations into practical guidance that patients can use when speaking with their own care teamsWeaves together perspectives from leading clinicians across continents, reflecting different health systems, cultures, and patient experiences while maintaining a warm, human toneTogether, this collaboration moves Learn Look Locate closer to its vision: a welcoming, truly international space where anyone facing breast cancer can learn, feel less alone, and walk into appointments more informed and empowered—no matter where in the world they live.About Learn Look LocateLearn Look Locate is a survivor-founded, doctor-guided breast cancer education platform dedicated to helping people worldwide better understand breast health, early detection, diagnosis, and treatment options. Powered by a global team of 24 top breast cancer physicians and built around a survivor-focused, expert-led model of education and support, Learn Look Locate turns complex information into clear, compassionate guidance that empowers people to advocate for themselves and feel less alone. Through medically reviewed content, expert interviews, and real patient stories, the platform is building a “global classroom” where anyone facing breast cancer can access trusted information and emotional support—no matter where they live. For more information, visit learnlooklocate.com.

