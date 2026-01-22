Hip Hop Artist Deveye Signs with Syndicate Entertainment, Launches New Era w/ Anthemic Single & Physical Transformation

"New" Cover Art

Everything is new right now to me in my mindset. It’s a rebuild. It’s a brand new day. Whatever I was doing before, I’m doing that times ten.” — Deveye

NEW YORK , NY, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Breakout hip hop artist Deveye is set to redefine his career with the release of his highly anticipated single, “ New ,” out now. Following the viral success of his previous hits, Rockaway, NY native Deveye returns with a major label deal under Syndicate Entertainment, a revitalized physique, and a mindset focused on longevity and financial freedom.The new single, produced by Vinny Idol, serves as the soundtrack for anyone celebrating a fresh start. According to Deveye, the track was inspired by the need for a hard reset following past relationships and industry challenges. The song is an anthem for celebration, designed for listeners stepping into a new job, a promotion, or simply a new chapter in life.This release marks a significant turning point in Deveye’s career. He describes his current professional state as stronger, wiser, clearer, and more sturdy, attributing his new recording deal to relentless networking and being in the right place at the right time.Parallel to his musical evolution, Deveye has undergone a rigorous fitness journey. Triggered by a desire to improve his stage endurance and feeling heavy during performances, he turned to the gym as a form of therapy. This physical transformation has reshaped his discipline, allowing him to execute high energy performances with the resilience of a superhero. He likens his current mentality to Marvel’s Captain America, describing himself as a leader who fights tirelessly for his vision.“The gym helped me restructure everything that I wanted to do, my mind, my breathing, my creativity,” Deveye explains. “I want to look good and feel good. I’m a sexy looking n***a. I can’t do that being chubby.” With public relations led by PlaybookMG, Deveye enters this new chapter with a focused strategy and clear vision for his next phase of growth.About Deveye ( @TheRealDeveye Hailing from Rockaway, NY, Deveye is known for his infectious energy, freestyling ability, and electrifying stage presence. He was named the Hardest Working Artist at the 2022 Come Up Experience Orange Carpet. His discography includes hits like “Hello? Excuse Me,” “Add It Up,” and “This is New York.”###

