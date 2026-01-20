Thomas Walters, PLLC Reports Unprecedented Surge in Estate Planning Among Texas Baby Boomers

Thomas Walters, PLLC: Fort Worth Estate Planning Leslie Thomas, Estate Planning Attorney

Rising Property Values and the "Great Wealth Transfer" Drive Record Numbers of Texans to Formalize Wills and Trusts

Texans are acting now with estate plans to secure their legacy. Boomers are using living trusts to maintain control and protect assets like stocks, oil & gas, and real estate assets.” — Leslie Thomas, Attorney

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Thomas-Walters, PLLC , a premier estate planning law firm in Fort Worth, also serving the entire state of Texas, has identified a significant demographic shift. This comes as Baby Boomers engage in estate planning at the highest rates in history. Driven by a unique combination of soaring real estate values and complex family dynamics, Texans born between 1946 and 1964 are moving decisively to secure their legacies and protect their heirs from legal complications.This surge in activity reflects a new reality for what many are calling the "triple decker" sandwich generation. As Boomers navigate their own retirement, they are simultaneously managing the intensive caregiving needs of elderly parents in their 90s while providing critical financial or housing support to adult children and grandchildren. This multi-generational pressure has transformed estate planning from a late-life chore into an urgent strategy for family stability.The Impact of the Texas Real Estate BoomOne of the primary catalysts for this movement is the dramatic appreciation of Texas property values. In metropolitan hubs like Fort Worth, Dallas, Houston, and Austin, homes purchased decades ago have increased in value to the point where many families no longer qualify for "simple estate" status.These higher property values often exceed small estate affidavit limits, pushing families toward complex probate proceedings if a formal plan is not in place. For Boomers owning multiple properties, ranchland, or mineral interests, the stakes have never been higher. Professional estate planning is becoming the standard to avoid the time and expense of the Texas probate courts.There are lots of options if someone simply Google's "estate planning attorney Ft. Worth," so it can be difficult to choose a company with experience who can also follow through with their claims of managing complexity. While many estate planning services can draw up a basic will or trust, Thomas Walters, PLLC provides the overarching legal expertise and years of "court-tested" experience to ensure that the proceeds—or the titles to these appreciated assets—are protected and distributed to heirs according to the owner's exact wishes.Perspectives from the Firm"We are seeing a fundamental shift in how Texans view their responsibility to the next generation," said Leslie Thomas, Attorney and Owner at Thomas Walters, PLLC. "Baby Boomers are the anchors of their families. They have seen firsthand how a lack of preparation can lead to court involvement and disputes during medical emergencies. They are choosing to act now to maintain dignity and control, specifically seeking out living trusts to manage rental properties, stock assets, or even oil and gas interests that are unique to the Texas economy."Serving Every Corner of the Lone Star StateHeadquartered in Fort Worth, Thomas Walters, PLLC provides specialized estate planning services to clients across the entire state through virtual meetings. The firm’s expertise is particularly vital for Texans dealing with community property laws, homestead protections, and the management of small businesses.As the largest wealth transfer in Texas history continues to unfold, the firm remains dedicated to helping Boomers navigate:-Trust-based planning to avoid probate-Incapacity planning for dementia and chronic illness-Protection of oil, gas, and mineral rights-Medicaid and special needs trusts-Long-term care and HIPAA authorizationsAbout Thomas Walters, PLLCThomas Walters, PLLC is a Fort Worth, Texas based law firm dedicated exclusively to estate planning. Led by Attorney Leslie Thomas, the firm provides families with the peace of mind that comes from knowing their legacy is secure. From simple wills to complex multi-generational trusts, the firm serves clients throughout the Fort Worth metro and across all Texas counties with a focus on clarity, protection, and probate avoidance.

