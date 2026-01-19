New Coffee Agroforestry E-Library Launches as First Global Database of Scientific Research on Shade-Grown Coffee

Image of coffee agroforestry system located at the Centro Agronómico Tropical de Investigación y Enseñanza (CATIE) provided by CATIE.

The open-access platform brings together decades of research from languages and countries around the world into a single, searchable resource.

TURRIALBA, COSTA RICA, January 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Coffee Watch and the Tropical Agricultural Research and Higher Education Center ( CATIE ) launch the Coffee Agroforestry E-Library , the world’s first comprehensive online database dedicated to scientific literature on shade-grown coffee, also known as agroforestry. The open-access platform brings together decades of research from languages and countries around the world into a single, searchable resource designed to support evidence-based decision-making across the coffee sector.Agroforestry – the integration of shade trees and diverse crops into coffee farms and landscapes – is widely recognized as a cornerstone of climate resilience, carbon sequestration, biodiversity conservation. It is also crucial for improving farmer livelihoods through mixing coffee with income diversification and food security trees.Until now, however, the scientific evidence supporting best practice in shade-grown coffee, and knowledge about what works and what doesn’t, has been scattered across journals, institutions, and regions. The Coffee Agroforestry E-Library addresses this gap by consolidating peer-reviewed studies, technical reports, and practitioner manuals into a single, freely available database.The E-Library covers a wide range of topics, including:- Climate change adaptation and carbon sequestration in coffee systems- Biodiversity benefits of shade-grown coffee- Farmer income diversification and food security through agroforestry- Soil health, water conservation, and soil moisture- Policy frameworks and certification approaches supporting agroforestry“This e-library is a game-changer for the coffee sector,” said Etelle Higonnet, Director of Coffee Watch. “By making the science accessible, we can accelerate the transition to coffee landscapes that are shade-grown, climate-resilient, and farmer-centered.” The Coffee Agroforestry E-Library is freely available online and designed to grow over time, with new research continuously added. “It aims to serve as a living knowledge base for all stakeholders committed to transforming coffee into a driver of sustainability.“Anyone who wants to grow, sell, buy, or drink sustainable coffee should read the library.” said Eduardo Somarriba of the Centro Agronómico Tropical de Investigación y Enseñanza (CATIE), who oversaw the development of the E-Library. “It was created to support evidence-based action in the coffee sector, helping stakeholders design shade-grown coffee policies, programs, and practices that retain and even increase tree cover in farms and agricultural landscapes, empower farmers, and build climate resilience. Scientists say half of global coffee will vanish by 2050 if we don’t make major strides towards climate-proofing our coffee. If we want to save coffee from climate change, agroforestry is a crucial solution – and this E-Library explains everything you need to know about it.”

