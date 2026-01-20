2026 DRONERESPONDERS Florida Government and Public Safety Drone Operations Conference (FLOCON) Scheduled at SunTrax

FLOCON 2025 general session underway at SunTrax in Auburndale, FL. Law Enforcement drone operators receive instruction at FLOCON 2025 at SunTrax in Auburndale, FL. Florida public safety officers view the latest drone-related technology at FLOCON 2025 at SunTrax in Auburndale, FL.

Flagship statewide conference by AIRT to convene Florida government and public safety UAS leaders February 24–26, 2026

Returning to SunTrax for FLOCON 2026 reinforces our commitment to delivering high-quality, mission-driven education for Florida’s government drone operators” — Christopher Todd, Executive Director, AIRT

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 2026 Florida Government and Public Safety Drone Operations Conference ( FLOCON ) will be held February 24–26, 2026, at SunTrax in Auburndale, Florida. The conference is produced by AIRT , Inc. (AIRT), with additional support provided by the Florida Peninsula Chapter of AUVSI, Inc. (AUVSI Florida), the Florida State University Emergency Management and Homeland Security Center for Disaster Risk Policy, and Airborne Response, a division of Safe Pro Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPAI). FLOCON 2026 will once again bring together Florida’s public safety and government uncrewed aircraft systems (UAS) and C-UAS professionals for advanced education, collaboration, and live demonstrations.FLOCON 2026 will continue its mission of advancing Drones For Goodand American Drone Dominance by delivering a comprehensive educational program focused on the legal, operational, and technical considerations of UAS and C-UAS use in public safety and government missions. The conference is designed for practitioners and program leaders from law enforcement, fire rescue, emergency management, transportation, land management, and related public-sector disciplines.Building on the success of prior years, FLOCON 2026 will feature:• The DRONERESPONDERS Program Managers course, allowing a select group of professionals to receive a certificate in Public Safety UAS Program Management• Operationally focused educational sessions addressing policy, compliance, safety management, and mission integration using Florida and/or NDAA-compliant UAS.• Peer-led best practices and case studies from Florida agencies actively deploying UAS and C-UAS in the public interest• Live flight demonstrations and hands-on exposure to emerging technologies supporting public safety drone operations• Collaborative forums connecting state and local agencies with industry, academia, and nonprofit partnersSunTrax, a large-scale transportation innovation and testing facility developed by the Florida Department of Transportation, will again serve as the host venue. Its secure and purpose-built environment enables realistic demonstrations and applied learning for both current and emerging aviation technologies, including UAS, C-UAS, and Advanced Air Mobility (AAM).“Returning to SunTrax for FLOCON 2026 reinforces our commitment to delivering high-quality, mission-driven education for Florida’s government drone operators,” said Christopher Todd, Executive Director of AIRT. “SunTrax provides a world-class setting that allows public safety professionals to learn, collaborate, and innovate in a safe and controlled environment.”Official sponsors of, and exhibitors at, FLOCON 2026 include Axon, BRINC Drones, Flock Safety, Skydio, Duncan-Parnell, Live U with gNext, Darley, DroneTag, Echodyne, and Versaterm.Since its inception, FLOCON has trained hundreds of public safety professionals across Florida, strengthening statewide capacity for safe, effective, and compliant UAS operations. FLOCON 2026 will further expand participation opportunities as demand for public safety drone programs continues to grow.Additional details regarding program content, registration, and sponsorship opportunities will be released in the coming weeks. Registration for FLOCON 2026 is now open. Please visit goflocon.org for additional details.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.