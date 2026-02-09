All Fenced Up Expands Residential Fencing Services to Meet Growing Demand Across Michigan Communities

Custom wood privacy fence installed on a sloped residential property, designed to enhance privacy and complement the surrounding landscape. Black chain link fence installed along a residential backyard property line to provide security while maintaining visibility. Vinyl privacy fence installed around a residential yard, offering a low-maintenance solution for privacy and property separation. Chain link fence installed along a roadside property boundary to define space and provide durable perimeter protection. Black metal driveway gate installed between residential structures to control access while maintaining a clean, modern appearance.

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- All Fenced Up, a Michigan-based residential fencing contractor , has expanded and formalized its fencing services in response to growing homeowner demand for professionally installed, durable fencing solutions across Southeast Michigan.Serving communities throughout Oakland, Macomb, and Wayne counties, All Fenced Up provides residential fence installation services designed to improve property security, privacy, and curb appeal. The company offers a range of fencing options, including wood, vinyl, aluminum, and privacy fencing, with each project tailored to the homeowner’s property layout, aesthetic preferences, and local zoning requirements.According to the company, the expansion reflects a noticeable increase in homeowners seeking long-term fencing solutions that balance appearance, durability, and proper installation standards. As residential neighborhoods continue to evolve and homeowners invest more heavily in outdoor improvements, fencing has become a key component of both property functionality and value."Homeowners today are more informed and more selective," said Javier Palestino, owner of All Fenced Up. "They’re not just looking for a fence—they want to understand how materials perform over time, how installation affects longevity, and whether the work complies with local regulations. Our goal is to provide solutions that check all of those boxes."All Fenced Up’s residential fencing services include new fence installations as well as replacement projects for aging or damaged fencing. The company follows a structured process that begins with a site evaluation and consultation, helping homeowners choose materials and designs suited to Michigan’s climate and site conditions. Installation is performed by experienced crews with an emphasis on proper post placement, alignment, and long-term stability.In addition to material selection and installation, the company places importance on understanding and adhering to local zoning ordinances and setback requirements, helping homeowners avoid common compliance issues that can delay or complicate projects.The service expansion allows All Fenced Up to better support homeowners across the region while maintaining a consistent focus on quality craftsmanship and dependable service. By scaling its operations, the company aims to meet increasing demand without compromising installation standards or customer experience.Residential fencing services from All Fenced Up are available for homeowners seeking to enhance privacy, secure their property, or improve overall exterior appearance.For more information about All Fenced Up and its residential fencing services, visit: https://www.allfencedup.co About All Fenced UpAll Fenced Up is a residential fencing contractor serving homeowners throughout Southeast Michigan. The company specializes in professionally installed fencing solutions designed to enhance property security, functionality, and appearance, with a focus on durable materials, proper installation, and local code compliance.

