Tampa Artist Magdalena Debuts R&B Album With Smooth Jazz Single "Come On Over"

Come On Over, Magdalena

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Independent Jazz and R&B Artist Magdalena Pesanti, known by her Artist name Magdalena, is gearing up to issue her sensuous new single " Come On Over ." The track will be available on all digital platforms and serves as one of the featured singles from her upcoming album " Magnetism ."Blending smooth jazz textures with sultry vocals, "Come On Over" captivates the senses with 90's nostalgia. The dreamy notes embody classic R&B vibes with overlays of lo-fi elements. Reflecting the subconscious world of a woman, the song explores her deepest thoughts about a man she is in love with, but he is taken with someone else. The classic case of unrequited love is spelled through soulful lyrics and moving musical resonance."I wanted to highlight traditional jazz sounds with melisma vocals and incorporate them into a romantic modern beat."The single showcases an honest, clean approach to R&B. "My goal was to do something different with my sound. I don't use Auto-Tune, AI, or alter my voice to blend into mainstream music. My style does not closely follow the traditional hip-hop, R&B, or rap genres, but instead presses the boundaries of them.""Come On Over" offers a glimpse of Magdalena's upcoming album "Magnetism." It serves listeners an early taste of the seductive energy and rich vocal tones that will define the musical work. The project promises sexy vocals, smooth saxophone and addictive afro and contemporary beats. It will deliver a fresh sound that revives previous eras of soul, jazz and blues. "We are entering into a new generation of music and independent artists. I hope to emphasize my authentic, raw dynamic across multi-genres and express myself in a way that embodies a positive self-image."Magdalena weaves her lyrics through slow jam moods and poignant storytelling, reflecting the magnitude of emotions in the heart and soul. She is the sole lyricist on the album, in addition to crafting her own background vocals. The album features numerous independent producers and musicians from around the globe, including lead saxophone player Steve Wealth out of Ghana, Africa."Come On Over" will be available on all digital streaming platforms on January 30, 2026. Fans can Spotify pre-save the track and stream automatically once it's live. The full album "Magnetism" releases October 23, 2026.

