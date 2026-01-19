Veterans for America First Endorses Jared Craig for U.S. Congress in Georgia’s 14th District said Robert Cornicelli

Jared Craig VFAF Endorsed Candidate Jared Craig for Congress GA 14

Veterans for America First is honored to issue our full and unwavering endorsement of Jared Craig for the United States Congress in Georgia’s 14th Congressional District.” — CPT Robert M. Cornicelli President VFAF

ATLANTA , GA, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- From the pressroom of L-Strategies the official press of Veterans for America First Veterans for America First (VFAF) has announced its full endorsement of Jared Craig for the United States Congress in Georgia’s 14th Congressional District.Jared Craig serves as National Vice President for VFAF. Craig is a lifelong Georgian, attorney, and America First advocate with more than 16 years of legal experience. Raised in Coweta County and educated in local public schools, he earned his undergraduate degree from the University of West Georgia, studied abroad at the London School of Economics, and received his law degree from Atlanta’s John Marshall Law School. He founded his law practice in 2009 and has represented thousands of Georgians.Craig previously ran for Congress in 2022 and later served as Chief Legal Counsel for Veterans for America First, supporting veteran candidates and America First initiatives nationwide. He has also produced pro-veteran documentaries, volunteered as an attorney for the RNC and Georgia GOP during the 2024 election cycle, and supported veteran-focused efforts addressing housing, healthcare access, and suicide prevention.In other VFAF News:Veterans for America First (VFAF) is a grassroots America First organization founded in 2015 (originally as Veterans for Trump). It supports conservative veterans and veterans' issues through political engagement, community outreach, and advocacy Vet Force is VFAF's recently launched national volunteer program, officially inaugurated in January 2025.Modeled on the campaign-style "Trump Force 47," Vet Force mobilizes veterans, law enforcement, and patriotic civilians into "boots-on-the-ground" volunteer teams. These teams engage in emergency relief, public safety advocacy, youth mentoring, voter education, disaster response, and support for MAGA-aligned campaigns. In Georgia, Vet Force is led by Devonta "Sully" Sullivan, a former police officer now serving as National Ambassador. Sullivan's team has restored a shelter at Park Avenue Baptist Church in Atlanta and recently organized a holiday blood drive in partnership with the American Red Cross—efforts aimed at addressing homelessness, healthcare shortages, and community revitalization.VFAF Vet Force was the first boots on the ground delivering essential flood relief in Texas.The VFAF Veterans group is focusing on America First politics and is considered to have a powerful primary endorsement:Veterans for America First now cited by Ballotpedia for notable candidate endorsements.VFAF to Resume Partnership with the IDF in 2026 to Combat PTSD - Prior to the outbreak of war, VFAF was invited to Israel to meet with the IDF and testify before the Knesset regarding collaboration on PTSD treatment. That partnership was paused when the war began. Jonathan Feldstein, who resides in Israel, has established working relationships with the IDF and has organized events alongside IDF pilots involved in strategic missions. VFAF will be partnering with Feldstein to resume the mission.September 2023 VFAF Israel Misson

VFAF Veterans for Trump the Movement a documentary film by Stan & Donna Fitzgerald and Jared Craig

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.