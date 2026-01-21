UNIFY.C2 Integrates Dronetag Remote ID Capabilities to Expand Integrated Airspace Awareness and Counter-UAS Operations

UNIFY.C2 expands its integrated airspace command-and-control platform with native Dronetag Remote ID capabilities—delivering real-time identification, correlation, and operational clarity across complex airspace for defense, public safety, and critical in

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UNIFY.C2, the mission-driven airspace command-and-control and sensor-fusion platform built by SPS Aerial Remote Sensing (SPS ARS), announces the integration of Dronetag into the UNIFY.C2 operating environment. Dronetag is a world leading provider of Remote ID compliance devices. The collaboration strengthens integrated air domain awareness by fusing cooperative Remote ID data directly into the UNIFY.C2 operating environment.

Dronetag is now available within UNIFY.C2 as an integrated partner, enabling operators to ingest and correlate cooperative drone identification data alongside radar, RF, EO/IR, acoustic, and other sensor sources. This integrated workflow allows teams to rapidly distinguish compliant, authorized UAS activity from non-cooperative or unknown tracks—reducing uncertainty and accelerating operational decision-making.

“UNIFY.C2 was built to bring clarity to complex, contested airspaces,” said Jerry McGee, CEO at SPS ARS / UNIFY.C2. “By integrating Dronetag’s Remote ID capabilities, we provide operators with immediate visibility into cooperative air traffic, reducing ambiguity and allowing teams to focus resources on true threats. This partnership reinforces our commitment to sensor-agnostic interoperability and operational realism.”

The Dronetag integration supports a layered airspace awareness architecture by adding cooperative identification to UNIFY.C2’s broader fusion engine. Operators can now visualize Remote ID-equipped drones in real time, correlate them against other sensor detections, and apply operational rules, alerts, and logging within the same command-and-control interface.

“Integrating with UNIFY.C2 extends the value of Dronetag’s technology into high-consequence operational environments,” said Lukáš Brchl, Co-Founder and CEO at Dronetag. “Together, we are enabling a more complete and trusted airspace picture that supports both safety and security missions.”

The integration supports a wide range of use cases, including military installations, federal and SLTT agencies, major events, airports, and other critical infrastructure sites where understanding who is flying - and who is not - is essential. The partnership aligns with evolving regulatory frameworks and operational demands for layered, interoperable counter-UAS and airspace awareness architectures.

About UNIFY.C2

UNIFY.C2, developed by SPS Aerial Remote Sensing (SPS ARS), is a next-generation airspace command-and-control platform delivering real-time fusion intelligence, multi-sensor integration, and advanced Counter-UAS (C-UAS) capabilities. Purpose-built for defense, government, public safety, and critical infrastructure protection, UNIFY.C2 unifies sensors and effectors into a single, interoperable operating environment—providing operators with precise, actionable situational awareness at mission speed.

Designed to detect, identify, track, assess, and respond to emerging UAS and multi-domain threats, UNIFY.C2 delivers unparalleled operational clarity through a scalable, intuitive interface that supports both tactical and enterprise-level deployments. For more information visit: www.UNIFYC2.com

About Dronetag

Dronetag builds advanced hardware and software for safe drone operations. Its identification and detection tools support 40+ countries, including 15+ armed forces. Trusted by airspace authorities, first responders, and defense users, Dronetag boosts situational awareness and fleet coordination. As a NATO DIANA Accelerator alumnus, it leads innovation in dual-use drone technology worldwide. For more information visit: www.dronetag.com

