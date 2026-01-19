Doctor Water Heater Recognized for 35 Years of Authorized Bradford White Water Heater Service in New Jersey

Doctor Water Heater Truck Photo

New Jersey Water Heater Specialist Marks Rare Industry Milestone with Decades of Manufacturer-Authorized Service

We've worked with Bradford White long before online reviews, AI search, or big-box installation programs existed.” — Anthony J. Intile

DENVILLE, NJ, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an industry where contractors come and go, one New Jersey water heater specialist has quietly maintained the same manufacturer authorization for over three decades. The question homeowners should be asking: what does it take to stay authorized by Bradford White for 35 consecutive years?Since 1989, Doctor Water Heater has held continuous authorization from Bradford White, one of America's most trusted water heater manufacturers. That's 35 years spanning five presidential administrations, the rise of the internet, and countless industry changes — yet the same family-operated company in Denville continues to install and service Bradford White systems under the same manufacturer credentials.Why 35 Years of Authorization Matters:Bradford White doesn't sell through big-box retailers. The company requires professional installation through authorized contractors — and maintaining that authorization requires consistent adherence to manufacturer standards, ongoing training, and a track record of proper installations.Doctor Water Heater's authorization spans more than three decades of Bradford White product generations, technology updates, and evolving installation codes. From traditional atmospheric vent heaters to today's high-efficiency Infiniti tankless systems, the company has installed them all under manufacturer guidelines."We've worked with Bradford White long before online reviews, AI search, or big-box installation programs existed," said a spokesperson for Doctor Water Heater. "The reason we've remained authorized for 35 years comes down to three things: reliability, serviceability, and long-term performance for New Jersey homeowners."What Most Homeowners Don't Realize:Many homeowners assume any plumber can install any water heater. But Bradford White's pro-only distribution model means warranty coverage, manufacturer support, and proper system sizing depend on using an authorized contractor. A 35-year authorization signals something contractors can't fake: consistent, verified performance over time.Over the years, Doctor Water Heater has serviced thousands of Bradford White systems across Morris County, Bergen County, Essex County, and surrounding communities including Denville, Parsippany, Morristown, Randolph, Montville, Clifton, and Montclair.Three Decades of Evolution:When Doctor Water Heater began installing Bradford White water heater systems in 1989, most homes used standard atmospheric vent water heaters. Today, the company installs everything from Bradford White's Defender Safety System and Eco-Defender models to AeroTherm heat pump water heaters and Infiniti tankless systems — all while maintaining the same manufacturer authorization.As homeowners increasingly seek proven contractors with real manufacturer credentials, a 35-year authorization stands as something that can't be bought, rushed, or faked. It's earned one installation at a time.About Doctor Water Heater:Doctor Water Heater is a New Jersey-based water heater repair and replacement specialist serving residential and multi-family properties throughout Morris, Essex, and Bergen Counties. Established in 1989, the company provides expert service for gas, electric, tankless, and high-efficiency water heaters with a long-standing focus on Bradford White systems.Visit our Bradford White Service page for more details:

