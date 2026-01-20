TMC Technologies Awarded $84 Million Contract to Support Track Management Engineering at NSWC-Dahlgren Division

TMC Technologies Jeff Edgell, TMC Technologies President & CEO Mike Mitchem, TMC Dahlgren Site Lead

TMC Technologies proudly secures a five-year, $84M contract to deliver advanced Track Management Engineering Analysis and Support for NSWCDD in Virginia.

This award enables TMC to continue delivering reliable, high-quality capabilities in direct support of the Navy’s mission and the warfighter.” — Jeff Edgell, President and Chief Executive Officer of TMC Technologies

FAIRMONT, WV, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TMC Technologies , a leading small business innovator in advanced technology solutions, is proud to announce it has been awarded a five-year, $84 million contract to provide Track Management Engineering Analysis and Support for the Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division (NSWCDD) in Virginia.Under this contract, TMC Technologies will deliver subject matter expertise, systems engineering, software development, and test and evaluation support toNSWCDD's Combat Control Division (V30). The work focuses on Track Management, a critical component of modern warfare systems that involves identifying, tracking, and characterizing sensor data attributes that feed into combat and command-and-control systems.“We are honored that the United States Navy has entrusted TMC Technologies with support of this critical program,” said Jeff Edgell, President and Chief Executive Officer of TMC Technologies . “This award enables TMC to continue delivering reliable, high-quality capabilities in direct support of the Navy’s mission and the warfighter. It also represents a meaningful expansion of our presence in Dahlgren and further strengthens our partnership with the Navy as we work together to enhance operational readiness and mission success.”TMC Technologies has maintained a strong and enduring presence in the Dahlgren region since its acquisition of Mountain State Information Systems, Inc. (MSIS) in 2018. Since that time, TMC has steadily expanded its support of multiple mission-critical programs at the Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division (NSWCDD). The company operates a branch office in King George, Virginia, strategically positioned to enable close collaboration, responsiveness, and sustained support for its Navy partners."We are thrilled by the Navy’s continued trust and proud to bring a highly skilled team of professionals ready to contribute immediately,” said TMC Dahlgren Site Lead, Mike Mitchem. “Our focus remains clear, delivering mission-critical support that strengthens Navy capability and directly supports the warfighter.”The award highlights TMC Technologies' growing role in supporting the Navy's evolving mission needs and its dedication to excellence in defense engineering and technology.Upcoming Hiring Events in Dahlgren and Fredericksburg, VATo support this important mission, TMC Technologies will host two hiring events to recruit qualified Systems Engineers and Software Engineers at all experience levels:• Wednesday, January 21University of Mary Washington – Dahlgren Campus – 9:30 AM -4:30 PM• Thursday, January 22University of Mary Washington – Jepson Alumni Executive Center – 10 AM - 4:30 PMWe are seeking candidates with some or all of the following qualifications:Systems Engineers• Bachelor’s degree in Science, Technology, Engineering, or Math (STEM)• Secret security clearance or higher• Experience with Model-Based Systems Engineering (MBSE) tools• Navy and/or USMC combat systems engineering experience (AEGIS, SSDS, DDG-1000, LCS, etc.)• Experience in the development of Department of Defense Architecture Framework (DoDAF) productsSoftware Engineers• Bachelor’s degree in STEM• Secret security clearance or higher• Experience with C++, C, Python, or Batch• Java experience• DevSecOps experience• Experience with Agile methodology and SAFe Agile principles

TMC Technologies Awarded $84 Million Contract to Support Track Management Engineering at NSWC-Dahlgren Division

