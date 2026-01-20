LeadingRE and Keeping Current Matters Partner to Deliver an Exclusive Insights and Marketing System for Members

Partnership gives LeadingRE’s network of 550 companies and 135,000 associates access to a uniquely bundled insights and marketing solution at exclusive pricing.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® (LeadingRE), the global network of premier real estate firms, and Keeping Current Matters (KCM), the industry’s leading provider of real estate market insights and an all-in-one marketing system, today announced a new strategic partnership designed to help LeadingRE members strengthen client relationships and elevate their local market expertise.Through this collaboration, LeadingRE members will gain access to a unique KCM bundle created exclusively for the LeadingRE network, delivering trusted housing insights, ready-to-use content, and practical marketing tools at special member pricing. The partnership makes it easier for agents to consistently communicate clear, relevant market insights while saving time and removing the complexity often associated with marketing.In an increasingly complex real estate environment, consumers are looking for professionals who can clearly explain what is happening and what it means for their next move. This exclusive bundle equips LeadingRE members with a streamlined system powered by expert analysis and housing data—helping agents educate clients, stay top-of-mind, and differentiate their personal brands when explaining pricing shifts, mortgage rate changes, and local inventory trends.“LeadingRE is committed to providing our members with best-in-class resources that help them compete and win in their local markets,” said Jessica Edgerton, Chief Legal Officer and Executive Vice President, Industry & Learning at LeadingRE. “By partnering with Keeping Current Matters, we’re offering our members an exclusive bundle that combines trusted insights and proven marketing tools at a special price—helping them communicate more effectively and reinforce their role as local market experts.”KCM’s platform helps agents simplify complex housing data into clear, client-friendly messaging they can easily share across email, social media, and video. With consistent insights and actionable guidance, agents are better equipped to answer client questions, build trust, and create more meaningful conversations—without adding more work to their day.“At KCM, our mission is to help real estate professionals confidently communicate the truth about the housing market,” said David Childers, President of Keeping Current Matters. “Partnering with LeadingRE allows us to deliver a customized, exclusive bundle to one of the world’s most respected real estate networks—giving agents the insights and tools they need to stand out locally and grow their businesses.”This partnership reflects a shared commitment to professionalism, education, and innovation—ensuring LeadingRE members have access to high-impact resources designed specifically for their success.________________________________________About Leading Real Estate Companies of the WorldChicago-based Leading Real Estate Companies of the World(LeadingRE.com) is a global network of top independent real estate firms, with 550 companies and 135,000 sales associates in over 70 countries. LeadingRE supports its members with powerful connections to other market leaders and access to innovative, performance-driven programs.About Keeping Current MattersKeeping Current Matters (KCM) provides real estate professionals with trusted market insights and customizable content through a powerful marketing platform that helps agents communicate clearly with clients. By turning complex housing data into simple, actionable messaging, KCM empowers agents to build trust, attract new business, and close more transactions. Learn more at keepingcurrentmatters.com.

