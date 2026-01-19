LANG REALTY CELEBRATES 33 YEARS OF SERVICE IN 2026 WITH THE BOCA RATON CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

The Lang Realty team outside its Boca Raton office, reflecting the company’s long-standing presence in the community.

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lang Realty is celebrating its 33rd anniversary in 2026, marking more than three decades of leadership, growth, and community commitment in Boca Raton and throughout South Florida. The milestone was recognized in partnership with the Boca Raton Chamber of Commerce, highlighting Lang Realty’s long-standing involvement in the local business community.

Founded in 1992, Lang Realty has grown into one of the region’s most respected real estate brokerages, known for its client-focused approach, market expertise, and deep roots in the Boca Raton community. Celebrating this anniversary with the Boca Raton Chamber underscores the firm’s dedication not only to real estate excellence but also to civic engagement and local partnerships.

“For 33 years, Lang Realty has been proud to call Boca Raton home,” said Scott Agran, President of Lang Realty. “Celebrating this milestone with the Boca Raton Chamber is especially meaningful, as the Chamber plays an important role in supporting businesses and strengthening our community.”

As an active member of the Boca Raton Chamber of Commerce, Lang Realty continues to support initiatives that promote economic growth, collaboration, and quality of life throughout the city. The anniversary celebration reflects the firm’s continued commitment to innovation, service, and community leadership as it looks ahead to the future.

For more information about Lang Realty, visit www.langrealty.com

About Lang Realty

Founded in 1989, Lang Realty has grown into one of South Florida’s leading real estate companies, with approximately 300 agents and offices throughout Boca Raton, Delray Beach, Boynton Beach, Jupiter, and Port St. Lucie. Known for its market expertise, community involvement, and client-first approach, Lang continues to set the standard in South Florida real estate. For more information, visit www.langrealty.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.