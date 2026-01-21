aiFWall, Inc. Breaks Cover, Launches Free-to-use aiFWall™ to Secure Enterprise AI at Scale

AI Firewall for Agentic-AI protection at no-cost

FREMONT, CA, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- aiFWall, Inc. today emerged from stealth with the launch of aiFWall™, a new, Free-to-use AI security platform built to protect enterprises from the rapidly growing risks of Agentic AI —data leakage, misuse, and AI-specific cyberattacks that traditional security tools simply can’t stop.

AI is transforming productivity across every industry—but it’s also creating new attack surfaces. Models that learn, adapt, and act autonomously expose businesses to risks that legacy network, cloud, and application security were not designed to handle. Most existing AI security tools remain reactive, inspect only part of the AI request-response lifecycle, and depend on vendor updates—leaving enterprises vulnerable to zero-day and unknown AI-specific threats.

aiFWall™ takes a fundamentally different approach.

Rather than relying on static defenses, aiFWall uses distributed, self-learning, contextual AI/ML engines that secure AI end-to-end—across applications, agents, users, and data. The platform continuously learns how AI is used inside each organization, detecting and stopping threats in real time for their specific AI use-case, while preventing sensitive data from leaking to LLM models.

What Sets aiFWall™ Apart

• True End-to-End AI Security across requests, responses, agents, and data flows

• Self-Learning, Adaptive Defense that learns-on-the-job to fit itself for deployed AI use-case

• Deep Contextual Threat Detection correlating AI behavior, data access, and user activity

• Shared Intelligence for Zero-Day Protection across all deployments

• Enterprise-Wide Coverage for internal AI, Agentic AI, third-party AI tools and MCP servers

aiFWall deploys in minutes, runs on-prem or in the cloud, and supports SaaS or local management —without forcing enterprises to bolt on yet another point solution.

“In early aiFWall deployments, we observed that a majority of AI interactions occurred outside the visibility of existing security tools,” said Vimal Vaidya, CEO & Founder of aiF Security. “that’s why we are making aiFWall free to use so organizations can mitigate AI risks before they result in a breach. aiFWall is designed to secure AI deployments, the way AI actually behaves in the enterprise—self-learning, contextual, and adaptive.”

Built by veterans in cybersecurity and AI, and powered by patent-pending technology, aiFWall delivers a new security layer purpose-built for the AI era – with easy plug-ins for WAF, Agentic-AI code or as a standalone AI-Firewall.

Businesses can now register to request aiFWall free license on the company website.

About aiFWall, Inc.

aiFWall, Inc. is redefining enterprise AI security with contextual, self-learning protection for modern AI deployments. The company is focused on helping organizations adopt AI safely, confidently, and at scale—and is a pioneer in making its flagship aiFWall™ platform freely available to give enterprises immediate visibility into AI risks.

