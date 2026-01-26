ShipToBox.com Expands AI Shopping + Shipping Platform for U.S. and Worldwide Delivery

Shop from U.S. Websites and Ship Anywhere Consolidate Packages and Save on Shipping One Platform for Shopping, Checkout, and Shipping One-Stop Checkout for Domestic and Global Orders ShipToBox.com Powered by PayToMe.co

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ShipToBox.com, an AI-powered shopping and shipping platform powered by PayToMe.co, today announced expanded capabilities designed to simplify how consumers and businesses shop from U.S. websites and deliver purchases across all 50 U.S. states and worldwide destinations.

The platform supports modern commerce workflows including one-stop checkout, package consolidation, multi-destination shipping, currency conversion, and AI-powered fraud prevention—helping customers reduce friction, improve delivery control, and lower total shipping cost.

“Shopping is digital, but checkout and delivery are still fragmented,” said Mike Ulker, Founder & CEO. “ShipToBox.com was built to remove friction—so shoppers and businesses can buy from U.S. websites and ship anywhere using one platform experience, smarter consolidation, and better cost visibility.”

The Problem: Online Shopping Is Easy, but Checkout and Shipping Are Still Fragmented

E-commerce has evolved into an instant digital experience.

But the moment an order is placed, complexity begins.

For many customers, shopping still requires repeating the same steps again and again:

- register on each retailer website

- manage multiple usernames and passwords

- re-enter shipping details

- store payment methods across multiple platforms

- track orders across different carriers and merchants

For domestic U.S. shoppers and business buyers, this creates friction, wasted time, and unnecessary risk.

Many frequent shoppers and retailers/resellers also look for sales-tax-saving options where eligible, especially for repeat purchasing, larger order volumes, or business-related buying.

International shopping expands the challenge even further.

Cross-border buyers often face:

- higher courier costs

- customs complexity and delivery uncertainty

- cross-border payment friction

- limited delivery choices

- lack of package consolidation

- multi-destination fulfillment needs

ShipToBox.com was built as a platform layer to help simplify these workflows from checkout to delivery.

One Platform for U.S. Shopping and Worldwide Delivery

ShipToBox.com is designed for customers who want to shop from U.S. websites and ship across states or internationally without juggling multiple checkout systems and shipping rules.

The platform supports consumers and business workflows, including:

- B2C shoppers ordering U.S. products

- international customers purchasing from U.S. websites

- resellers and small businesses shipping to customers in multiple locations

- B2B procurement and repeat ordering workflows

- B2B2C fulfillment models supporting multi-destination delivery

ShipToBox.com supports broad online shopping categories and workflows, including marketplaces and brands commonly used by consumers such as Amazon, Walmart, Macy’s, Target, Nike, and 6pm (no affiliation).

This platform positioning helps ShipToBox.com operate not as “just shipping,” but as a modern commerce and delivery workflow layer.

Key Features Designed for Cost Savings and Scale

ShipToBox.com supports the core capabilities that consumers, businesses, and resellers need to deliver faster and smarter.

One-Stop Checkout Workflow

Shopping across multiple websites often means duplicated checkout steps.

ShipToBox.com helps reduce that friction by enabling customers to manage delivery workflows through one platform experience—designed to support repeat purchases and scalable order handling.

Package Consolidation

Many retailers ship separately, even when customers order multiple items across multiple sites.

ShipToBox.com enables package consolidation, allowing customers to combine shipments and reduce:

- total courier cost

- tracking confusion

- delivery coordination issues

- time spent managing multiple packages

This is especially valuable for international shopping and business fulfillment.

Multi-Destination Shipping

Many customers don’t ship to just one location.

They ship to:

- customers in multiple states

- family members in multiple cities

- recipients in multiple countries

- different business fulfillment addresses

ShipToBox.com supports flexible workflows for both single-destination and multi-destination shipping, designed for real consumer behavior and business needs.

Carrier Comparison and Delivery Optimization

Shipping price and delivery speed vary widely depending on destination, timing, and service level.

ShipToBox.com enables users to compare carrier options based on:

- destination requirements

- timing and speed needs

- cost efficiency

- planning and fulfillment priorities

Customers can often achieve meaningful cost reductions, including potential savings up to 80% on courier costs, depending on shipment type, destination, consolidation choices, and selected delivery options.

Built for Global Commerce: Automation, Currency Conversion, and AI Fraud Prevention

Global commerce requires more than a simple shipping label.

ShipToBox.com supports essential infrastructure for scaling domestic and international delivery, including:

- 24/7 customer workflow automation

- currency conversion support for international commerce

- AI-powered fraud prevention to reduce abuse and transaction risk

- improved tracking and delivery coordination

- repeat shipping workflows for frequent customers and businesses

These features help streamline delivery planning for shoppers and support scalable workflows for businesses operating across regions.

Powered by PayToMe.co: AI FinTech Infrastructure and 12,000+ Financial Institutions

ShipToBox.com is powered by PayToMe.co, an AI-native fintech infrastructure platform supporting payment automation, compliance workflows, and scalable commerce operations.

PayToMe.co enables ShipToBox.com’s growth through infrastructure layers including:

- AI KYC / KYB support for trusted commerce workflows

- automated invoicing and payment flows

- compliance-ready automation for global operations

- connectivity to 12,000+ financial institutions

- scalable infrastructure for international commerce deployment

This embedded infrastructure strengthens ShipToBox.com’s ability to support higher-volume customers, repeat order workflows, and multi-destination commerce networks.

A Platform Built for the Future of Commerce

Commerce is shifting from individual stores to platform-based systems.

Consumers want fewer steps and more control.

Businesses want infrastructure—not manual work.

ShipToBox.com is positioned at the intersection of four high-growth markets:

- domestic U.S. delivery workflows at scale

- international cross-border commerce demand

- reseller and small business fulfillment expansion

- automation-first checkout-to-delivery infrastructure

For consumers, the benefit is simpler U.S. shopping and more delivery flexibility.

For businesses, the benefit is scalable commerce operations across states and worldwide.

Get Started with ShipToBox.com

To learn more or begin shipping from U.S. websites to destinations across the United States and worldwide, visit:

Website: https://shiptobox.com

Support: cs@shiptobox.com

New customer incentives may be available (terms apply).

About ShipToBox.com

ShipToBox.com is an AI-powered shopping and shipping platform that helps consumers and businesses coordinate delivery from U.S. websites across all 50 U.S. states and worldwide destinations. With one-stop workflow automation, package consolidation, multi-destination fulfillment, carrier comparisons, and a platform-first experience, ShipToBox.com helps customers reduce shipping friction, lower cost, and scale modern commerce.

About PayToMe.co

PayToMe.co is an AI-native fintech and infrastructure platform powering digital invoicing, payments, KYC/KYB workflows, and automation for global commerce and enterprise operations. PayToMe.co connects with 12,000+ financial institutions and provides scalable infrastructure for next-generation platforms.

