High Jackpot Fuels Strong $13.24 Million Lottery Transfer to State
More Than $758 Million Transferred to State Since Inception
JACKSON, MISS. – The Mississippi Lottery Corporation finished 2025 on a high note, announcing a December transfer of $13,241,964.31 to the State of Mississippi. Sales for the record-breaking Powerball® jackpot that surged past $1 billion supported the largest transfer of the fiscal year. Total Fiscal Year 2026 funding for roads and bridges now at $66,594,965.60.
November 25, 2025, marked the sixth anniversary of the Mississippi Lottery, and since inception, the Lottery has contributed more than $758 million to the state.
All numbers contingent on annual financial audit.
Big Weekend Wins
Mississippi Lottery players saw big wins over the weekend, with exciting results from both Powerball and Mississippi Match 5. Mississippi Match 5 delivered a jackpot win, as a ticket purchased at Circle K Store #2723758 in Moss Point matched all five numbers from Sunday night’s drawing to win $92,308.62. Tonight’s jackpot resets to an estimated $50,000.
While there was no Powerball jackpot winner Saturday, one ticket purchased at Ramey’s in Columbia matched four of the five white balls to win $50,000; with the $1 Power Play add-on, that prize could have multiplied to $200,000. The estimated Powerball jackpot for tonight’s drawing, Monday, Jan. 19, is an estimated $193 million, with an estimated cash value of $87.9 million.
Jackpot Update
Tonight’s Lotto America jackpot is an estimated $13.09 million with an estimated cash value of $5.96 million. Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot is an estimated $250 million with an estimated cash value of $113.5 million.
