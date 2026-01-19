HanaCon Expands to Towson for a Two-Day Anime and Arts Convention in 2026

HanaCon is back for Year 2 and now two full days. Join us May 16 and 17, 2026 in Towson, MD for anime, art, cosplay, performances, and community.

Community-centered anime, art, and pop culture convention grows to two days and welcomes up to 1,500 attendees in Towson, MD.

HanaCon was built to be welcoming, creative, and community-focused. Year two lets us grow thoughtfully while keeping artists, families, and accessibility at the center.” — Theresa Bean, Founder and Convention Chair

TOWSON, MD, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- HanaCon 2026, a community-centered anime, art, and pop culture convention, will host its second annual event on May 16–17, 2026, in Towson, Maryland. Following a successful inaugural event in Silver Spring in 2025 that welcomed more than 1,000 attendees, HanaCon is expanding to a new city and growing into a two-day convention for its second year. Attendance will be capped at 1,500.HanaCon 2026 will take place at the Sheraton Baltimore North Hotel, located at 903 Dulaney Valley Rd, Towson, MD 21204. The event is designed to be family-friendly and community-focused and is a Black-owned, woman-owned convention that prioritizes accessibility, creativity, and meaningful engagement.HanaCon has announced two Guests of Honor for 2026: voice actors Tiana Camacho and Melodee M. Spevack.Tiana Camacho is known for their work as Ikora Rey in Destiny: Rising, Ermes Costello in JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, Officer Mewmew in Zenless Zone Zero, Frenzy in Transformers: EarthSpark, Bea and Nessa in Pokémon, and Lily in Street Fighter.Melodee M. Spevack brings decades of experience across anime, games, film, and television. Her credits include Robotech, Fist of the North Star, Digimon, Magic Knight Rayearth, Cowboy Bebop, Paranoia Agent, Gundam Origins, Monster, Winx Club, World of Warcraft, Hearthstone, Diablo 4, multiple Star Trek games, and upcoming work in Street Fighter 6.Additional guest announcements and special opportunities will be announced on a rolling basis.HanaCon 2026 programming will include panels and workshops, live performances, a dance, and interactive experiences such as the PixelPop Maid Café, tabletop gaming, and a Maker Space designed for hands-on creativity. The convention will feature a vendor and artist area that prioritizes predominantly local artists, makers, and small businesses.The event will also host a cosplay contest with major prizes, including items such as 3D printers. HanaCon is known for its handmade details, including custom-designed badges and trophies, which reflect the care and creativity that define the convention.“HanaCon was built with intention and community at its core,” said Theresa Bean, Founder and Convention Chair. “Year two allows us to grow thoughtfully while keeping our focus on artists, families, and meaningful experiences.”More information, including badge sales, hotel booking details, programming updates, and future announcements, can be found at www.hanaconanime.com

Hanacon 2025 Cosplay Contest

